Cursive weekend: Little Brazil tonight, Criteria Saturday; Color Green, Simon Joyner, Jeff Tweedy Sunday…

Cursive at The Waiting Room back in December 2013. The band returns to The Waiting Room tonight and Saturday.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A common questions being bandied about by indie music fans this weekend: Which Cursive show are you going to?

Omaha legends Cursive are playing two shows – tonight and tomorrow night — at The Waiting Room in support of their new album, Devourer (2024, Run for Cover), which is (imho) their best album since 2009’s Mama, I’m Swollen. Full review here.

<a href="https://cursive.bandcamp.com/album/devourer">Devourer by Cursive</a>

Playing both nights are tour mates, Philly post-punk band Gladie, whose last full-length, Don’t Know What You’re in Until You’re Out, was released in 2022 on Plum Records. The four-piece is led by ex-Cayetana member Augusta Koch and includes Pat Conaboy (ex-Spirit of the Beehive). Definitely worth getting there early.

<a href="https://gladie.bandcamp.com/album/dont-know-what-youre-in-until-youre-out">Don't Know What You're In Until You're Out by gladie</a>

Tonight (Friday), Little Brazil has the honors of opening the show. For Saturday night, that honor falls on Criteria, who I’m told will be trying out a handful of new songs during their set (along with their usual greatest hits).

Both shows start at 8 p.m. and will run you $30. Neither has sold out as of this writing. Choose wisely, or better yet – go to both!

Other than those Cursive shows, there ain’t a shit-ton going on tonight or tomorrow, though Saturday, Indiana alt-rock band Houndmouth plays Slowdown’s main room. They’re big festival draws (or so I’m told) and this one’s already sold out. 8 p.m.

Ah, but Sunday night, Los Angeles band Color Green plays at Grapefruit Records. One of the band’s two core members – Noah Kohll – is a post-Omaha veteran of the Antiquarium/Almost Music/Grapefruit Records scene. They played a knockout gig at Reverb this past March.

Opening for Color Green Sunday night is Simon Joyner, whose new band, Simon Joyner and The Bells, includes some very familiar names: James Maakstad, Sean Pratt, Margot Erlandson and Tanner Rogerson.

Joyner’s new album, Coyote Butterfly, which drops Nov. 22, is his first collection of new material in two years. He’ll be playing a couple dates in Arizona and LA in November before he heads to Europe for a tour in 2025. Here’s a chance to get a sneak preview of the new album (and band). 7 p.m., $10.

<a href="https://colorgreen.bandcamp.com/album/fools-parade">Fool's Parade by Color Green</a>

<a href="https://simonjoyner.bandcamp.com/album/coyote-butterfly-2">Coyote Butterfly by Simon Joyner</a>

Also Sunday night, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Is headlining at The Admiral with Elizabeth Moen. $40-$75. This is a seated show and starts at 7:30.

One last show of note: Singer/songwriter Taylor Hollingsworth, who you might remember from Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band, is in town recording the new Las Cruxes album at ARC. He’s taking some time away from the knobs to play a show Sunday night at Pageturners Lounge. Jack McLaughlin opens this FREE show at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://taylorhollingsworth.bandcamp.com/album/lo-fi-and-lo-fried">Lo-Fi and Lo-Fried by Taylor Hollingsworth</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

