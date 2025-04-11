Record Store Day is Saturday. Is anyone still buying vinyl?

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

FYI: Record Store Day is tomorrow, Saturday, April 12. I didn’t realize this until I did a Google query. It’s sure not like the old days when RSD information literally flooded my in-box and social media streams.

Here’s the list of “RSD special releases” available in limited quantities (or not at all) at participating records stores, which in Omaha include Homer’s, Grapefruit, Vinyl Cup and Recycled Sounds. If I was still buying vinyl, I’d be looking for The House of Love, The Mission Neverland, Graham Parker & The Figgs and The Cure/Four Tet remix 12-inch.

Despite listening to more music than ever, I haven’t bought a new vinyl album in a few years. I simply don’t have enough room in my house for more (I also don’t buy books anymore, preferring to check out what I read from one of our convenient local libraries).

Ah, but when it comes to music buyers, I’m the exception. The Recording Industry Association of America last month released its 2024 year-end revenue report and according to their numbers, vinyl sales last year were the highest since 1984.

“Vinyl’s 18th straight ascent scored nearly three-quarters of physical format revenue at $1.4B,” the RIAA reported, adding that for the third consecutive year, vinyl also outperformed Compact Disc sales, with 44M records shipped compared to 33M CDs. That said, CD sales grew 1% last year.

Those 2024 numbers are impressive, but nothing compared to paid streaming, which last year exceeded 100 million subscriptions in the U.S. for the first time in history. “Streaming remained the biggest driver at $14.9B with paid subscriptions, ad-supported services, digital and customized radio, social media platforms, digital fitness apps, and others collectively accounting for 84% of total revenues for the third year in a row,” said the RIAA report.

Meanwhile, revenue from digitally downloaded music continued its decline – down 18% to $336 million. “Both digital album sales and individual track sales were down double digits,” the RIAA reported. “Downloads accounted for just 2% of US recorded music revenues in 2024, down from a peak of 43% of revenues in 2012.”

Ironically, the only music I buy these days outside a Spotify subscription and Sirius radio are digital downloads, and only because I don’t want to rely on a cellular signal when I’m listening to music while on a run.

In case you were wondering, vinyl sales during the industry peak in the ‘70s reached north of 300 million units sold annually, according to RIAA.

So, lots of people are buying vinyl, but are they listening to it? One of the most quoted statistics about vinyl came out of a 2023 trend report by research firm Luminate that said: “50% of consumers who have bought vinyl in the past 12 months own a record player, compared to 15% among music listeners overall.” The numbers were based on a survey of more than 3,900 U.S.-based respondents.

The majority of those non-record-player-owning buyers, Luminate said, are “superfans” who want to support their artists by purchasing an “artifact.” I’ve always found the statistic a bit dubious, but then I think about all the comic book collectors who buy physical comicbooks and never read them, preferring to read them digitally for fear of harming their precious collectables.

Does it really matter why people are buying vinyl? The fact that the format continues to survive – and thrive – is pretty cool in an age when people are glued to their phones. So, here’s to another Record Store Day. And maybe you’ll run into me trying to find that Cure remix 12-inch…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.