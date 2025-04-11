Indian Caves, Expensive People tonight; Black Ends, Frankie Chiaro Saturday; Township & Range, Whipkey Sunday…

Black Ends plays Saturday night at The Sydney in Benson.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here comes the weekend. It’s mostly local shows, but there’s one wild-card thrown in on Saturday night.

First, tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Indian Caves headlines a show with country bumpkins Lightning Stills and Wedding. I’m told that Lightning Still will actually be playing last after Indian Caves. Published start time is 8 p.m. $10.

Also tonight, Grapefruit Records is hosting an in-store performance by Expensive People – a new project featuring Lonnie Methe (Naturaliste), Alex Boardman (Shelf Life, Rake Cash, Watch the Stereo) and Bryan Day (Public Eyesore/Eh?). The trio has a new tape out on Baltimore’s Spleencoffin Records. Oakland’s Big Cat also is performing along with Omaha legend Dereck Higgins. This one starts at 7:30. I’m unsure the cost (if any). Grapefruit Records is located at 1125 Jackson St. in the Old Market.

Saturday night it’s back to The Sydney for groovy Seattle trio Black Ends. They call their sound “Gunk Pop,” which is a ginchy way of describing their psychedelic garage rock. Their latest album, Psychotic Spew, came out last year on Youth Riot Records. This four-band bill also includes Trees with Eyes, Amphibaphobia and The Ivory Claws. $8, 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, across midtown at fabulous O’Leaver’s Saturday night, Frankie Chiaro headlines a show with Watson & Co. and Katie Kasher. This one’s free and starts at 9 p.m.

Finally, Sunday night Tulsa’s Township & Range headlines at Reverb Lounge. You may remember the band’s frontman, Travis Linn, from his work in Black Squirrels and The Electroliners. Opening is the duo of Matt Whipkey and Mike Friedman. $10, 7 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

