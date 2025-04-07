Maha VIP sells out; Nance opens for White; locals come together for V.V. Vol. 1; Lady Lamb tonight…

Lady Lamb plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last week it dawned on me that I better buy a couple VIP tickets to the 2025 Maha Festival, which is Aug. 2 down at the RiverFront Park. But much to my frustration, I couldn’t find an option to purchase VIP tix at the Maha etix webpage.

The reason: Maha VIP tickets have already sold out. That was quick, and no doubt reflects the level of interest in this year’s line-up, headlined by Pixies, with Waxahatchee, Band of Horses, Magdalena Bay, Silversun Pickups and Little Brazil.

Past Maha Festival VIP tickets were definitely worth the extra clams – food options, private bar, private AC restrooms and an exceptional viewing area. I have no idea where they’re setting up the VIP area for this year’s Maha festival, but it must be enticing if tickets sold out so quickly.

General Admission tickets to Maha 2025 are still available for $79 (plus fees).

Speaking of sold-out shows, while flipping through my Facebook feed last night I ran across a couple photos of David Nance and Mowed Sound opening the sold-out Jack White show at Steelhouse Omaha. To my knowledge, this was the first time a local band opened for a national touring band at Steelhouse.

I guess that’s one of the benefits of having your latest album released on White’s Third Man Records label.

V.V. Volume 1 is a new compilation album announced over the weekend with a drop date of June 6. The 7-song vinyl album will include new songs by local artists Lodgings, Custom Catacombs, Neva Dinova, Ash Rayne Boe, The Sun-Less Trio, Violenteer and Stephen Bartolomei, who appears to be one of the folks behind the project.

“There’s something distinctively collaborative about making a vinyl compilation album in 2025,” Bartolomei wrote on the project’s Bandcamp pre-order page. “Each recording includes past bandmates, tour mates, local repair technicians, studio engineers, and longtime friends. Putting together music for vinyl requires a high level of trust.”

Indeed. Four of the seven tracks were recorded at Mike Saklar’s Ant-Records, while the remaining were recorded at various studios in Omaha and Kansas City.

The album will be celebrated with a release show June 6 at Slowdown with performances by six of the seven bands on the album. How did all this come about? I’ll let you know when I know more.

Lady Lamb is singer/songwriter Aly Spaltro, who you may remember as Lady Lamb the Beekeeper, a moniker she dropped shortly after her 2013 debut, Ripely Pine. She’s actually been releasing EPs and LPs since 2009, bouncing between indie labels Ba Da Bing Records and Mom + Pop Records. Her latest, In the Mammoth Nothing of the Night, is a box set that includes a remastered version of Ripely Pine along with new recordings of songs written during that era.

No doubt you’ll be hearing some of those songs tonight when Lady Lamb plays at Reverb Lounge. Massachusetts singer/songwriter Hannah Mohan opens the show at 8 p.m. $22.

<a href="https://ladylamb.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-mammoth-nothing-of-the-night">IN THE MAMMOTH NOTHING OF THE NIGHT by Lady Lamb</a>

<a href="https://therealhannahmohan.bandcamp.com/album/time-is-a-walnut">Time Is A Walnut by Hannah Mohan</a>

