Rare ‘no show’ weekend…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I looked and looked, and there doesn’t seem to be any indie shows this weekend involving either local or touring indie bands. Omaha is a metropolitan area with a population of over 1 million. Just saying.

In the city’s defense, it is Easter weekend, and let’s face it, the weather sucks. In the old days, we’d say this was a Brothers weekend, as in a weekend to hang out at the Brothers Lounge. Ah, but The Brothers hasn’t been open in years.

My only recommendation would be to check out the Free Farm Spring Fundraiser at fabulous O’Leaver’s on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. “Find handmade local goods, awesome merch and always delicious food & drinks made from our locally grown produce!” says the event invitation. And it’s free, though they’re accepting donations.

If I missed a show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

