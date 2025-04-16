Local connection: New SAVAK, Clarence Tilton, Shurr Jr., Leafblower; indie concert list update…

Brooklyn band SAVAK, featuring former Omahan Mike Jaworski, has a new album coming out in May.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Former Omahan Mike Jawarski’s band SAVAK has an ew album coming out May 30 on Ernest Jennings Recording Co. called SQUAWK! (SAVAK, it seems, likes using all-caps). Their last album, Flavors of Paradise, was a welcome surprise and a high-water mark for the Brooklyn-based band.

Jaworski, known locally as Jaws, has Omaha music roots that go back to ‘90s band Hong Jyn Corp. He also ran Mt. Fuji Records, that released albums by local heroes Little Brazil. SQUAWK! is SAVAK’s seventh album. Check out the first single and video, “No Man’s Island,” below and pre-order the album here. BTW, still no future Omaha tour stops. What’s the deal, Jaws?

Omaha alt-country/Americana band Clarence Tilton released their third full-length, Queen of the Brawl!, April 4. They’ve been dropping singles from the album for months, including collaborations with Marty Stuart and Tanya Tucker’s daughter, Presley Tucker. The band’s album release show is May 2 at Reverb. The record is streaming on the usual services (though strangely, it’s not available on Bandcamp).

Sioux Falls post-punk band Shurr Jr. released their debut EP, Red Shelter, late last month via Omaha’s Max Trax Records. The power trio consists of guitarist/vocalist Nick Maxwell, drummer Frankie Maxwell and bass player Kelly Maxwell. The siblings’ father, Frank Maxwell, was an Omaha music legend who played guitar in the band Fifth of May in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Buy the digital album from their Bandcamp page.

Speaking of Max Trax Records, the label announced Monday Leafblower’s LP, Burn Cruise, is slated for release June 13. The band consists of guitarist/vocalist Danny Maxwell (Little Brazil), guitarist Clark Jahn, drummer Tab Tworek and bassist/vocalist Craig Fort (Lightning Stills). They’re calling their sound “doom metal,” and I guess maybe it is, in an old-school, Ozzie sort of way. Judge for yourself when you watch the video for their first single, “Unsatisfied.” Preorder the vinyl here.

Here’s the updated list of touring indie bands headed our way. Let me know if I’m missing anything. What’s my next show? Either Bad Nerves or Bright Eyes/Cursive – both shows are April 27. We shall see..

– MSSV, April 21 at Reverb

– Cryogeyser, April 25 at Reverb

– Vazum, April 25 at The Sydney

– Ty Segall solo April 26 at Scottish Rite

– MURS, April 26 at Reverb

– Bright Eyes, April 27 at The Astro

– Bad Nerves, April 27 at The Waiting Room

– Nada Surf, April 30 at The Waiting Room

– Husbands, May 1 at Reverb

– Season to Risk, May 3 at The Sydney

– Future Islands, May 7 at The Admiral

– Julien Baker & Torres, May 12 at The Admiral

– Being Dead, May 13 at Reverb

– Black Country, New Road, May 14 at Slowdown

– Spellling, May 15 at The Waiting Room

– Anna McClellan, May 17 at Slowdown

– Friko, May 20 at Reverb

– Florist, May 24 at Reverb

– Southern Culture on the Skids, May 27 at Waiting Room

– Samantha Crain, June 17 at Reverb

– Har Mar Superstar, June 20 at Reverb

– Holy Fawn, June 25 at Reverb

– Hurray for the Riff Raff, July 15 at Slowdown

– The Avett Brothers, July 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

– Built to Spill, July 20 at The Waiting Room

– Maha Festival, Aug. 2 at RiverFront Park

– Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

– The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown

– Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room

– Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater

