Brooklyn no-wave trio Pons, Trees with Eyes tonight at Reverb…

Brooklyn no-wave trio Pons plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Reverb Lounge continues to book some interesting acts; tonight it’s Brooklyn-based post-punk no-wave artist Pons.

The description at onerpercentproductions.com says Pons is an experimental project that began in North Carolina with guitarist/vocalist Sam Cameron and drummer Jack Parker. They added second percussionist Sebastien Carnot after they released their first EP in 2018, according to Totally Wired.

The band moved to NYC after the release of their 2020 debut, Intellect. Their 2023 full length, The Liquid Self, was released on Dedstrange Records, a label run by Death by Audio / A Place to Bury Strangers’ Oliver Ackerman, along with Mitchell O’Sullivan and Steven Matrick.

Their latest single is a cover of Suicide’s “Fast Money Music,” and appears to have some connection to Gogol Bordello, who posted the video. Reminds me lots of acts like Devo, Uranium Club and various egg punk acts. It’s not necessarily indicative of their overall sound, which is much more percussive, and weird.

<a href="https://ponsbandofficial.bandcamp.com/album/the-liquid-self">The Liquid Self by Pons</a>

Pons has become known in some circles for their madcap live shows. This one could be sneaky good. Opening the show is Omaha’s Trees with Eyes and Lincoln electropunks Benjamin Gear X. $15, 8 p.m.

