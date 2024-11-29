VIAL tonight; Criteria, Little Brazil, Thelma and the Sleaze, Cupholder Saturday…

Criteria at The Waiting Room, Oct. 21, 2024. The band returns to The Waiting Room Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A glance at this weekend…

Tonight, Minneapolis indie punk all-female trio VIAL headlines at Reverb Lounge. Maybe you were lucky enough to catch them this past summer at GRRRL Camp Festival. Their new album, Grow the Fuck Up (2024, Trout Hole Records), drops today, so this is sort of an album release show! Eight songs in under 18 minutes. Fun! Richmond punkers Destructo Disk is in the center slot, whole Omaha phenoms UN-T.I.L. opens the show at 8 p.m. $17.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), Criteria returns to The Waiting Room. Last time through, just a month or so ago, they played a ton of new songs. As a headliner, expect a brisk mix of old and new. Joining them is Omaha indie legends Little Brazil and Prospect Avenue. 8 p.m., $10.

Meanwhile, down the street at The Sydney, Nashville’s Thelma and the Sleaze play a return engagement. Spotify describes them as “an all-female, queer, southern-rock and roll band.” Their latest is the self-released Ain’t Country. Western Haikus open at 9 p.m. (Sydney Time). $15.

<a href="https://thelmaandthesleaze.bandcamp.com/album/aint-country">Ain't Country by Thelma and The Sleaze</a>

Finally, no one enjoys the holidays quite like fabulous O’Leaver’s, where Saturday night they’re hosting a free show with Cupholder, Pagan Athletes and Your Own Knife. No start time is listed, but they never get rolling until at least 9 p.m. at The Club.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

