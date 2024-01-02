ICYMI: Year-End, Predictions, 2023 comp; Laura Jane Grace tonight…

Laura Jane Grace plays tonight at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Happy 2024. If you wisely stayed away from social media and your usual online haunts during your holiday break, bravo!

You missed nothing. Really. What you might have missed are the end-of-year articles at Lazy-i.com. And that’s fine. You can catch up now. Here are the links:

Lazy-i Best of 2023 compilation CD.

There are still copies of the 2023 Best of Comp CD available. If you want one (they’re free), drop me a line at tim.mcmahan@gmail.com with your mailing address and I’ll drop one in the mail for you. It includes music from Genesis Owusu, Slowdive, Blondshell, Neva Dinova, Boygenius, Lewsberg, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bad Men, Palehound and more. You can also listen to the playlist at Spotify from this link or search “Tim McMahan” in Spotify, then select Profiles, then Public Playlists. You’ll find it along with a few from past years.

Tonight, the first indie rock show of the year is at The Slowdown. Laura Jane Grace is, as we all know, the front person of indie/emo act Against Me! but also has been playing out as a solo performer since before releasing her 2018 debut, Bought to Rot, on Red Scare Records. These days Grace releases music on Polyvinyl Records, the latest EP being 2021’s At War With the Silverfish.

Joining Grace tonight is Mya Byrne, former member of the roots rock band The Ramblers. She’s maintained that twang on her latest album, Rhinestone Tomboy (2023, Kill Rock Stars Nashville). Omaha’s own Glow opens at 8 p.m. $32.

<a href="https://laurajanegrace.bandcamp.com/album/hole-in-my-head">Hole In My Head by Laura Jane Grace</a>

<a href="https://myabyrne.bandcamp.com/album/rhinestone-tomboy">Rhinestone Tomboy by Mya Byrne</a>

This is the first indie rock show of the year, and also the last touring indie rock show until Squirrel Flower plays at Reverb Jan. 21 (and what looks like the last touring indie show at The Slowdown until May!). Get it in while you can, it’s going to be a long, cold winter…

