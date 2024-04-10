The Faint release Doom Abuse Deluxe; New TIT (w/Conor Oberst); Bats tonight w/Joe Champion (Uh Oh)…

The Faint at Sokol Auditorium June 12, 2014, during the original Doom Abuse tour.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Conor Oberst’s first record label, Saddle Creek Records, yesterday announced that it’s releasing a digital-only “Deluxe Edition” of The Faint’s 2014 album Doom Abuse. This edition includes tracks from the “Evil Voices” 12-inch which have never been available digitally. If you go to the Saddle Creek page, you’ll see the track listings organized as Disc One and Disc Two, which makes it sound like it’ll be available as a Compact Disc, but no option for ordering a CD is available. No such organization at the Bandcamp page… Would people want a CD version of this Deluxe edition? Probably…

BTW, The Faint have been named in the line-up for this year’s Outlandia Festival, Aug. 9.

<a href="https://thefaint.bandcamp.com/album/doom-abuse-deluxe-edition">Doom Abuse (Deluxe Edition) by The Faint</a>

Speaking of electronic music, last week TIT — the dynamic duo of Shawn Foree and Bobby Hussy — released their long-awaited debut album, 10 years in the making. You may know Foree as the mastermind behind punk project Digital Leather. Hussy is the proprietor of No Coast Records and member of the band Wristwatch. TIT first emerged with a four-song EP back in 2013, released by Volar/FDH.

The 11-song collection includes the track “MGBF,” with lead vocals by Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst reminiscent of this Digital Ash/Digital Urn days. Check out the full album at the TIT Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://nocoastrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/tit">TIT by TIT</a>

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Nashville indie-folk singer songwriter Bats – a.k.a. Jess Awh – headlines a three-act show that also features solo sets by Joe Champion (Uh-Oh) and Mitch Jordan. 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="https://batstn.bandcamp.com/album/blue-cabinet">Blue Cabinet by Bats</a>

