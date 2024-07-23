MJ Lenderman added to calendar of upcoming touring indie shows…

MJ Lenderman, right, performing with Wednesday at The Slowdown May 31. Lenderman and his band will play The Waiting Room Oct. 10.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

When nothing’s going on, I like to update the list of upcoming touring indie shows. Not much has changed over the last update except the addition of MJ Lenderman & The Wind at The Waiting Room Oct. 10. The Asheville, NC, singer/songwriter has a new album coming out on Anti- Sept. 6 called Manning Fireworks. The first single, “She’s Leaving You,” is burning up college radio. You may remember him from playing in the band Wednesday back in May at The Slowdown.

<a href="https://mjlenderman.bandcamp.com/album/manning-fireworks">Manning Fireworks by MJ Lenderman</a>

Other adds include Foxing Sept. 26 at Slowdown; Odie Leigh at The Slowdown Oct. 1; Saturdays at Your Place at Reverb Oct. 7; Boris at The Waiting Room Oct. 8; Melt at The Slowdown Oct. 10; The Red Pears at Reverb Oct. 12 and Kate Nash at The Slowdown Oct. 23.

Hottest up-and-coming is SNÕÕPER at Reverb July 31. And Outlandia is just around the corner Aug. 9-10…

July 24 – Caspian @ The Waiting Room

July 31 – SNÕÕPER @ Reverb

July 31 – Mountain Movers @ Grapefruit Records

Aug. 3 – Orville Peck @ The Admiral

Aug. 3 – Shiner @ Reverb

Aug. 7 – Cults @ The Waiting Room

Aug. 9-10 – Outlandia Music Festival @ Falconwood

Aug. 15 – PACKS @ The Slowdown

Aug. 17 — Petfest @ Petshop Gallery

Aug. 19 – King Buzzo @ The Slowdown

Sept. 5 – A Giant Dog @ Reverb

Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown

Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room

Sept. 22 — Bright Eyes @ Steelhouse

Sept. 24 – Why? @ The Slowdown

Sept. 25 – Descendents @ The Admiral

Sept. 26 – Foxing @ The Slowdown

Oct. 1 – Odie Leigh @ The Slowdown

Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro

Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb

Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown

Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown

Oct. 7 – Saturdays at Your Place @ Reverb

Oct. 8 – Boris @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 10 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 10 – Melt @ The Slowdown

Oct. 12 – The Red Pears @ Reverb

Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room

Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro

Oct. 23 – Kate Nash @ The Slowdown

Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb

Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown

Am I missing something? Let me know…

* * *

