MJ Lenderman added to calendar of upcoming touring indie shows…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
When nothing’s going on, I like to update the list of upcoming touring indie shows. Not much has changed over the last update except the addition of MJ Lenderman & The Wind at The Waiting Room Oct. 10. The Asheville, NC, singer/songwriter has a new album coming out on Anti- Sept. 6 called Manning Fireworks. The first single, “She’s Leaving You,” is burning up college radio. You may remember him from playing in the band Wednesday back in May at The Slowdown.
Other adds include Foxing Sept. 26 at Slowdown; Odie Leigh at The Slowdown Oct. 1; Saturdays at Your Place at Reverb Oct. 7; Boris at The Waiting Room Oct. 8; Melt at The Slowdown Oct. 10; The Red Pears at Reverb Oct. 12 and Kate Nash at The Slowdown Oct. 23.
Hottest up-and-coming is SNÕÕPER at Reverb July 31. And Outlandia is just around the corner Aug. 9-10…
- July 24 – Caspian @ The Waiting Room
- July 31 – SNÕÕPER @ Reverb
- July 31 – Mountain Movers @ Grapefruit Records
- Aug. 3 – Orville Peck @ The Admiral
- Aug. 3 – Shiner @ Reverb
- Aug. 7 – Cults @ The Waiting Room
- Aug. 9-10 – Outlandia Music Festival @ Falconwood
- Aug. 15 – PACKS @ The Slowdown
- Aug. 17 — Petfest @ Petshop Gallery
- Aug. 19 – King Buzzo @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 5 – A Giant Dog @ Reverb
- Sept. 12 – Soft Kill @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 21 – Built to Spill @ The Waiting Room
- Sept. 22 — Bright Eyes @ Steelhouse
- Sept. 24 – Why? @ The Slowdown
- Sept. 25 – Descendents @ The Admiral
- Sept. 26 – Foxing @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 1 – Odie Leigh @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 1 – Jungle @ The Astro
- Oct. 4 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Reverb
- Oct. 4 – Turnover @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 5 – Fontaines D.C. @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 7 – Saturdays at Your Place @ Reverb
- Oct. 8 – Boris @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 10 – MJ Lenderman & The Wind @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 10 – Melt @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 12 – The Red Pears @ Reverb
- Oct. 16 – Mdou Moctar @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 17 – Superchunk @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 18-19 – Cursive @ The Waiting Room
- Oct. 22 – Psychedelic Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain @ The Astro
- Oct. 23 – Kate Nash @ The Slowdown
- Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb
- Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown
Am I missing something? Let me know…
