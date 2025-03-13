Lesser Care, Ex Lover play Sunday night at Reverb…

Lesser Care plays at Reverb Lounge Sunday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’ll be out of town through this weekend, so Lazy-i will be on a short hiatus, back early next week. What will I miss while away? Only one big show comes to mind, and it’s Sunday night at Reverb Lounge.

El Paso’s Lesser Care is a post-punk shoe-gaze band who gained some national attention when they toured with Chicago post-punk act French Police back in 2023. Their latest LP, Heel Turn, was released in 2024 and I can’t find a single review of the album anywhere online. Regardless, listen to the track below and make up your own mind. Omaha’s Ex Lover opens the show at 8 p.m. $15.

<a href="https://lessercare.bandcamp.com/album/heel-turn">HEEL TURN by Lesser Care</a>

<a href="https://lessercare.bandcamp.com/album/underneath-beside-me">Underneath, Beside Me by Lesser Care</a>

<a href="https://exloverrr.bandcamp.com/track/angel">ANGEL by Ex Lover</a>

That’s all I’m seeing in my indie-scope. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.