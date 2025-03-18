I’m back; The Faint’s media wave; Maha news imminent; upcoming touring indie shows…

Hurray For the RIff Raff at Grrrl Camp 2024. The band will be playing at Slowdown July 15.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’m back from my short vacation – spring ball in Clearwater Florida. Not much to say music-wise except I experienced a plethora of music styles (primarily Latin/dance/retro hip-hop) while riding in various Ubers/Lifts in and around Tampa. Can you imagine climbing into an Uber and the driver is playing The Faint?

Speaking of The Faint, the band’s frontman, Todd Fink, has been doing a media tour of sorts in support of the “deluxe” rerelease of Blank-Wave Arcade and Wet From Birth (and the band’s upcoming tour). Among the articles:

Todd lists his 5 albums he can’t live without, in SPIN. No surprises here.

Stereogum’s Ian Cohen says there’s no better time to assess the Faint’s legacy, and Todd weighs in. Read it here. From the article: “Todd Fink basically invented Indie Sleaze and all he got was a public nudity charge.” A fun read.

Todd tells BrooklynVegan the 5 songs that influence Blank-Wave Arcade. Again, no surprises, except for maybe The Tear Garden. Read it here.

At least know The Faint won’t be playing this year’s Maha Festival (because they’re already playing a sold-out April 3 show at The Waiting Room).

But tomorrow we find out who will be headlining the Aug. 2 event. Other disqualified bands and my guesses as to what might be announced is right here. I’ll let you what I think of the line-up…

You can also take the following bands off any “Maha guess” list, as they’ll be riding through town in the coming months. Here’s my updated list of touring indie bands headed our way. Get yer tickets before they’re gone.

– The Velveteers, March 27 at The Slowdown

– The Faint, April 3 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT

– Marlon Funkai, April 3 at Reverb

– Jack White, April 5 at Steelhouse – SOLD OUT

– Lady Lamb, April 7 at Reverb

– The Criticals, April 10 at Reverb

– Black Ends, April 12 at The Sydney

– Bob Mould Band, Craig Finn, April 14 at The Waiting Room

– MSSV, April 21 at Reverb

– Cryogeyser, April 25 at Reverb

– Vazum, April 25 at The Sydney

– Ty Segall solo April 26 at Scottish Rite

– MURS, April 26 at Reverb

– Bright Eyes, April 27 at The Astro

– Bad Nerves, April 27 at The Waiting Room

– Nada Surf, April 30 at The Waiting Room

– Husbands, May 1 at Reverb

– Season to Risk, May 3 at The Sydney

– Future Islands, May 7 at The Admiral

– Julien Baker & Torres, May 12 at The Admiral

– Being Dead, May 13 at Reverb

– Black Country, New Road, May 14 at Slowdown

– Spellling, May 15 at The Waiting Room

– Friko, May 20 at Reverb

– Florist, May 24 at Reverb

– Southern Culture on the Skids, May 27 at Waiting Room

– Samantha Crain, June 17 at Reverb

– Holy Fawn, June 25 at Reverb

– Hurray for the Riff Raff, July 15 at Slowdown

– The Avett Brothers, July 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

– Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro – SOLD OUT

– The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown

– Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room

Whatwho am I missing? Put it in the comments section.

