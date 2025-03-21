Maha Fest GA tix: $79; more Rilo Kiley tix available; Russian Circles, Pelican tonight…

Russian Circles play tonight on Slowdown’s main stage.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tickets for the Maha Festival go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. The pricing for the one-day event Aug. 2 at Heartland of America Park/RiverFront, according to the etix website:

– General Admission: $79

– VIP: $139

What do you get for the VIP? Access to the following “exclusive amenities”:

– AC Restrooms

– Upgraded Food Options

– Private Bar

– Exclusive Viewing Area

In my personal experience, the VIP tickets are worth the additional $40, especially if you dig the line-up and intend to be there all day. Unlike past Maha Festivals, this 6-band bill will bring people to the park early and keep them all day.

Read more about the line-up in yesterday’s blog post, and get yer tickets at mahafestival.com.

If you missed out on tickets to that long sold-out Riley Kiley show slated for Sept. 17 at The Astro, you’re in luck. Mammoth Productions announced this morning that they’re moving the show to the larger Astro Amphitheater. Purchased General Admission tickets from indoors will now be honored for General Admission Lawn Access outdoors. Reserved seats from indoors will be relocated to seats in Sections 101-107 outdoors. Hope it doesn’t rain.

As a result, tickets are again on sale for this show.

This will be a quick weekend look ahead as only one show is on my radar. Two Chicago-based post-metal instrumental bands are playing at Slowdown tonight.

The trio Russian Circles has been at it since 2004 and made a big splash with their 2008 album Station (Suicide Squeeze) that kinda/sorta defined a high-energy post-rock style more driving and less cinematic than, say, a band like Mogwai. They carry on guitar-fueled noise rock on their latest album, Gnosis (2022, Sargent House). Head-waggin’ metal instrumentals, too smart and fast for the doomies out there.

<a href="https://russiancircles.bandcamp.com/album/station">Station by Russian Circles</a>

<a href="https://russiancircles.bandcamp.com/album/gnosis">Gnosis by Russian Circles</a>

Chicago brethren Pelican is more of the same – buzzing metal instrumentals, though from my casual listening seems to have more variety and “wandering” in their compositions. As such, they’ve been thrown into every loud category, from post-metal to stoner to doom. The two tracks from their new album, Flickering Resonance (out this May on Run for Cover Records), actually have a post-grunge vibe. Lots o’ “post-s” with these bands.

<a href="https://pelican.bandcamp.com/album/flickering-resonance">Flickering Resonance by Pelican</a>

Both bands with have room to roam on Slowdown’s main room stage. 8 p.m. $34.50.

And that’s all I got. Pretty quiet around here these days. Things are looking up in April, though. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

