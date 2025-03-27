The Velveteers,  Girl Tones at Slowdown, Jr., Carver Jones, Desperate Electric at O’Leaver’s…

The Velveteers play tonight at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I haven’t been on vacation. There just hasn’t been anything to write about lately from an indie music perspective.

It’s been woefully quiet the past few weeks around here, with little happening for the balance of the month except for tonight’s Velveteers show at The Slowdown and Worry Club at Reverb Sunday. Things are looking up in April, however, where I count 14 touring indie bands coming through town.

In retrospect, last March Omaha hosted shows by Sun June/Wild Pink, Color Green, Willy Mason and Jenny Lewis – not exactly a beehive of touring indie activity. So, it’s a slow month. The good news is there is a shit-ton of great new indie albums that have dropped or are about to. The music pipeline is as robust as ever, we just need to convince the hot new bands (and the local promoters) to book shows here.

Tonight’s show by The Velveteers is a return engagement by the Boulder, Colroado, alt-rock band who played at Slowdown last April. This time they’re supporting a brand new album, A Million Knives, released this past February by Easy Eye Sound/Concord. Like their previous album, 2021’s Nightmare Daydream, the new record was produced by Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and continues to sport a similar glammy, Garbage, alt-rock vibe. In fact, the album’s first single, “Go Fly Away,” was written by Auerbach and BK partner Patrick Carney.

<a href="https://thevelveteers.bandcamp.com/album/a-million-knives">A Million Knives by The Velveteers</a>

Tour mates Girl Tones is the Bowling Green, Kentucky, duo of sisters Kenzie and Laila Crowe playing a fuzzy, White Stripes-style of alt rock. They worked with Kentucky pals Cage the Elephant on their debut single, “Fade Away.”

Omaha’s Magū, fronted by singer/songwriter David McInnis, opens tonight’s show in Slowdown’s front room at 8 p.m. $20.

<a href="https://magumusic.bandcamp.com/album/dwell">Dwell by Magū</a>

If alt-rock ain’t your thing, swing by fabulous O’Leaver’s tonight for The Club’s debut of Carver Jones. I recapped Jones’ rising trajectory (including working with a number of big-name producers) in a Lazy-i feature story that ran last November, right here, where-in I wondered if Carver will be the next big thing to escape from Omaha. His latest single is “Problems” – still no idea if he’s found that illusive record label he was searching for.

Jones is the opener for Butte, Montana, R&B/retro dance couple Desperate Electric, whose latest LP is 2024’s Don’t Fall in Love. It’s bound to turn O’Leaver’s into the disco dance club it was always destined to be. This one is free and starts at 8 p.m.

