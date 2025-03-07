Finom, Brother Bird, #BFF, Stathi tonight; GoatFest (Velvet Velvet, Cowgirl Eastern) Saturday…

Finom plays tonight at The Sydney in Benson.

There’s a sneaky good show going on tonight (Friday) at The Sydney in Benson. Finom is the Chicago duo of Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart. They used to go by the name OHMME, but changed their name for legal reasons in 2022. They’ve been releasing albums on respected mid-size indie label Joyful Noise since 2020; their latest is the soaring 2024 LP Not Good. They usually have a drummer in tow, so expect a full sound.

<a href="https://finom.bandcamp.com/album/not-god">Not God by Finom</a>

Also on the bill is Nashville-based project Brother Bird. Fronted by singer/songwriter Caroline Glaser, the band lists Mazzy Star, Cranberries and Big Thief among their influences. Their latest, Another Year, was released in 2024 on Easy Does It Records.

<a href="https://brotherbird.bandcamp.com/album/another-year">another year by Brother Bird</a>

Wedding, a.k.a. Anna Schulte, opens the show at The Sydney at 10 p.m. $15.

The work fo Josephine Langbehn whose first solo show opens tonight at Ming Toy Gallery.

That’s a late start time, probably to give folks time to enjoy the art during Benson First Friday (BFF)! Galleries and businesses up and down Maple Street are hosting art openings, including Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St. We’re hosting “The Space Between,” by artist Josephine Langbehn – large-scale interpretations painted in acrylic of cherished and forgotten images. The show runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Come by, see some great art, and have a drink on us!

Also tonight, Pageturners Lounge in Dundee is hosting former Nebraskan now New Yorker Stathi and Friends. Stathi’s latest album is Live at Bowery Ballroom, recorded last April when he opened for (and played with) Conor Oberst at the famous NYC venue. Show starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://stathi.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-bowery-ballroom">Live at Bowery Ballroom by STATHI</a>

Saturday’s big event is the annual GoatFest celebration at Scriptown Brewery in the Blackstone District. In addition to tapping their Goatsmack seasonal beer, they host live music starting at 3 p.m. by bands Velvet Velvet and Cowgirl Eastern. Best of all, real live goats will be parked out back for your viewing and petting pleasure. Food by Lazy Buffalo BBQ. Runs from noon to 6 p.m. This is always a good time and, imho, should be hosted at Scriptown on a monthly (weekly?) basis.

A scene from previous year’s Goatfest at Scriptown Brewery. Goatfest returns this Saturday.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

PS: It’s Bandcamp Friday! If you’ve been hankering to buy some new music (like the fantastic new albums by Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory or Horsegirl), now’s the best time as Bandcamp is passing along all proceeds to the bands and their labels (many of which also are passing the cash along to the bands). Get out there and buy some music!

Today is Bandcamp Friday.

