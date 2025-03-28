Sun-less Trio Saturday; Worry Club, Carver Jones/American Dreamers Sunday…

Category: Blog — Tags: , , — @ 10:21 am March 28, 2025
The Sun-less Trio at O’Leaver’s back in 2022. The band returns to The Club Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Two rock shows are on my radar this weekend. 

Saturday night Mike Saklar and his band Sun-less Trio are opening for Radical Sabbatical at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Saklar is easily one of the most innovative guitarists in town. Also on the bill is a band called So It Goes, who I’ve never heard. Hey, why not take a chance, the show is FREE. And any night at O’Leaver’s can become an adventure (if you want it to be). Showtime is 9 p.m. 

Sunday night, Chicago act Worry Club, a.k.a. singer/songwriter Chase Walsh, headlines at Reverb Lounge. It’s shy-guy indie-pop that kind of reminded me of Cavetown (but not nearly as fey). Carver Jones and the American Dreamers – fresh off a show last night at O’Leaver’s – opens this one at 8 p.m. $24. 

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.  

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

Share | Email | Bookmark

No Comments »

No comments yet.

RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URL

Leave a comment

ERROR: si-captcha.php plugin: securimage.php not found.

Lazy-i