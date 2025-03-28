Sun-less Trio Saturday; Worry Club, Carver Jones/American Dreamers Sunday…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Two rock shows are on my radar this weekend.
Saturday night Mike Saklar and his band Sun-less Trio are opening for Radical Sabbatical at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Saklar is easily one of the most innovative guitarists in town. Also on the bill is a band called So It Goes, who I’ve never heard. Hey, why not take a chance, the show is FREE. And any night at O’Leaver’s can become an adventure (if you want it to be). Showtime is 9 p.m.
Sunday night, Chicago act Worry Club, a.k.a. singer/songwriter Chase Walsh, headlines at Reverb Lounge. It’s shy-guy indie-pop that kind of reminded me of Cavetown (but not nearly as fey). Carver Jones and the American Dreamers – fresh off a show last night at O’Leaver’s – opens this one at 8 p.m. $24.
And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
No Comments »
No comments yet.
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URL
Recent Comments