GRRRL Camp Weekend: Mannequin Pussy, Shannon and the Clams tonight; Indigo De Souza, Hurray for the Riff Raff Saturday…

Clockwise from top left, Mannequin Pussy, Shannon and the Clams, Hurray for the Riff Raff and Indigo de Souza are the headliners for this year’s Grrrl Camp Festival July 19-20 at Falconwood Park.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Grrrl Camp starts today at Falconwood Park in Bellevue. Here’s the deal: Over the past five years (or more), women artists have dominated indie music (actually not just indie, all pop music). So the idea of having a festival focused solely on female indie artists is, well, almost redundant in its very nature.

This is the third time I’ve made this point – Grrrl Camp is not a girls-only event. But it doesn’t matter how many times I say it, there’s going to be dudes who won’t attend because they think they’re not welcome. Tis a pity, because, as I said above, women artists have dominated Indie/pop/rock music for a long time, and this is the best indie-centric line-up I’ve seen at any local festival this year.

Both nights’ line-ups are solid. If I had to differentiate, tonight’s line-up is more punk and heavier than tomorrow’s more folk/singer/songwriter fare. Your mileage may vary.

I posted a description of every band back in April, which you can read right here. Bands I’m most looking forward to seeing most for the first time: Annie DiRusso, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Mannequin Pussy. I can already vouch for the greatness of Shannon & the Clams, Rosali and Indigo De Souza, having seen them perform before.

Tonight’s schedule:

4 p.m. – Gates open

5 – 5:35 – Pictoria Vark

6 – 6:35 – Estrogen Projection

7 – 7:35 – Mint Green

8 – 8:45 – VIAL

9:10 – 10:10 – Shannon & the Clams

10:35 – Midnight – Mannequin Pussy

Saturday’s schedule

Noon – Gates open

1 – 1:35 – Krissy

2 – 2:35 – Madeline Reddel

3 – 3:35 – Keo & Them

4 – 4:45 – Rosali

5:10 – 5:30 – Omaha Girls Rock

5:55 – 6:55 – Girl Rey

7:20 – 8:20 – Annie DiRusso

8:45 – 9:45 – Hurray for the Riff Raff

10:15 – 11:30 – Indigo De Souza

There are DJ sets and after-hours hi-jinx as well. See the full list of activities at grrrlcamp.com, where there’s also rules, directions, etc.

Let’s talk tickets. Weekend GA Passes are $85. Friday single-day passes are $45. Saturday single-day passes are $65. No VIP options. Camping options are available at the grrrlcamp.com website.

The website says there will be “100+ vendors,” though none are listed, but the FAQ states “We will be featuring some of the area’s most delicious eats, femme-owned and/or operated, too! Vegan/Vegetarian options will be available.” That includes a full bar.

Weather-wise, tonight should be OK but Saturday is looking wet. Keep your fingers crossed that the rain passes us by. Grrrl Camp is a rain or shine event, but organizers say there is a rain option (Falconwood Lodge) that can be used as a last resort if weather is severe.

That’s really all I have for this weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

