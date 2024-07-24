Caspian, And So I Watch You from Afar tonight at The Waiting Room…

Caspian plays tonight at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Massachusetts post-rock instrumental outfit Caspian headlines tonight at The Waiting Room. The band has been kicking around for more than 20 years; in fact, they played a headlining gig way back in 2016 with The Appleseed Cast as an opener. Their latest, 2023’s On Circles: The Complete Sessions (a follow-up to 2020’s On Circles), was released by Triple Crown Records. Their style is classic start-small-and-build-mountains instrumentals a la Explosions in the Sky. You know the drill.

Opening is Belfast-based prog rockers And So I Watch You from Afar. While the band also mostly does instrumentals, there’s some spoken word mixed in for good measure. They’ve had music released on Sargent House and Equal Vision. Their latest 3-song single, Years Ago, came out just a couple weeks ago on Pelagic Records and combines intricate guitar lines with Mogwai-style wall-of noise goodness. $30, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://caspiantheband.bandcamp.com/album/on-circles">On Circles by Caspian</a>

<a href="https://asiwyfa.bandcamp.com/album/megafauna">Megafauna by And So I Watch You From Afar</a>

* * *

