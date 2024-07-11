TBT: Sideshow on a dumpster couch in ’94; Wallflowers, Virgin Mary Pistol Grip tonight… 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

On this Throwback Thursday: This is a 30-year-old photo of Lincoln rock band Sideshow, taken after an interview conducted for a cover story for the defunct Lawrence, Kansas, music magazine The Note, which was published in November 1994. From left are Pawl Tisdale, Rich Higgins and Bernie McGinn. Their van smiles in the background. These days Tisdale plays drums for Domestica (the current incarnation of Mercy Rule), McGinn lives somewhere in San Francisco and I have no idea of the whereabouts of Rich Higgins. We all await their next reunion concert…

I found this photo digging through my files as I continue to work though research surrounding a book about the history of Nebraska music, circa 1990s to now. I’m looking for photos, folks, so I’ll be bothering many of you soon for pics from back in the day. Time creeps slowly until it’s passed you by…

I don’t know a shit-ton about The Wallflowers other than frontman Jakob Dylan is Bob’s son, and that they had a mega-hit back in 1996 with “One Headlight.” This was an alt-rock era when bands like Counting Crows were holding court and a lot of the bands on FM radio sounded alike. Listening to The Wallflowers most recent album, Exit Wounds (2021, New West), their sound hasn’t evolved much over the past couple decades.

That’s something you’ll no doubt discover if you go see Wallflowers tonight at The Astro in La Vista. Opening is Omaha alt-indie band Virgin Mary Pistol Grip, in what will likely be one of the biggest audiences they’ve played in front of (though folks at Memorial Park waiting for Roger Daltrey take the stage a couple weeks ago were treated to seeing VMPG’s latest music video). 8 p.m., $45-$80.

I have still yet to step foot in The Astro, though I’ve purchased tickets for the upcoming Psych Furs/Jesus and Mary Chain concert and am a bit… concerned I may have f-ed up the tickets…

* * *

