Greg Wheeler and The Poly Mall Cops, #BFF tonight; Jack White (sold out), Housewares Saturday; Sam Blasucci Sunday…

Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops play tonight at The Sydney.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

First off, it’s the first Friday of the month and that means Benson First Friday (#BFF). Artists will be showing their wares in galleries and shops up and down Maple Street tonight, including at Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St., where we’ll be hosting the opening of Courtney Kenny Porto’s latest collection, “Shiney & Bright.” Come by, check out the art, have a drink and a treat. Love to see you.

I am currently listening to Manic Fever, the latest studio album by Des Moines punk trio Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops (2023, High Dive Records). It sounds like sort of a hybrid between, say, Jay Reatard and early White Stripes. I actually quite dig it. Well, most of it. You might remember Wheeler from The Slats or Night Stories. The new project has opened for the likes of No Age, Bob Log III, Death Valley Girls, and so on. See them headline tonight at The Sydney. $10, 9 p.m. (Sydney Time)…

<a href="https://polymallcops.bandcamp.com/album/manic-fever">Manic Fever by Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops</a>

<a href="https://polymallcops.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-lift">Live At The Lift by Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops</a>

Wheeler is hardly a substitute for Jack White, whose playing at Steelhouse Omaha Saturday night. But that show has long been sold out. However you can find tickets online at Stubhub.com for a mere $82, which is actually pretty cheap if you’re a super fan – certainly cheaper than driving somewhere to see him. This one starts at 8 p.m.

If you can’t get tickets or White simply ain’t your thing, check out Housewares at Reverb Lounge Saturday night. The new project by Fromanhole’s Doug and Daryl Kiser is a five-piece noise-rock band rounded out by Jason Koba of Thunder Power on drums, Scott Klemmensen of Reset on vocals, and Andy LaChance on keyboards. I caught the end of one song at their stage debut at The Sydney in November and it was violently loud! Speaking of violence, Randy Cotton’s band, Violenteer, also is on the bill, along with Sundown Effect. This will be a late night, starts at 9 p.m. $10.

Finally, in the wildcard category, Sam Blasucci plays a peaceful, easy sounding SoCal style of indie rock (that borders on yacht). A modern-day Boz Scaggs? Maybe. Joining him Sunday at Reverb Lounge is Hudson Valley singer/songwriter Julia Zivic. $22, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://samblasucci.bandcamp.com/album/real-life-thing">Real Life Thing by Sam Blasucci</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

