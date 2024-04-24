New Stathi (and opening for Oberst NYC residency); Sheer Mag at Reverb tonight…

Sheer Mag play tonight at Reverb Lounge.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Former Nebraskan now New Yorker, Stathi, dropped a note the other day to say he’s got a new track out called “Chasing Dreams, Chasing Time.” You can find it here on Bandcamp.

Stathi also recently opened for Conor Oberst at Bowery Ballroom during his sold-out NYC Residency, night one. “Very cool experience! I played a few songs in his band during this set as well on keys and vocals,” Stathi said.

Like its Los Angeles version, the weekly New York City residency, called Conor Oberst and Friends, has had a plethora of “special guests” including Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, Yeah Yeah Yeahs members Brian Chase and Nick Zinner, the Strokes’ Nikolai Fraiture, LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang, and Clark Baechle of The Faint, according to Stereogum.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge it’s the return of Philly rockers Sheer Mag. Their latest, Playing Favorites, was released last month on Third Man Records. At the band’s core is frontwoman Tina Halladay, who has one of the most distinctive, raw vocal styles in indie these days. Omaha rockers Garst opens at 8 p.m. $20.

<a href="https://sheermag.bandcamp.com/album/playing-favorites">Playing Favorites by SHEER MAG</a>

