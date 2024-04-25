Live Review: Sheer Mag; 9Million, The Dirts tonight at The Sydney…

Sheer Mag at Reverb Lounge, March 24, 2024.

Philly band Sheer Mag played a red-hot set last night in front of a crowd of about 30 at Reverb Lounge. A personal favorite since their 2017 debut album Need to Feel Your Love, sharp-eyed, long-time Lazy-i readers will remember “Expect the Bayonet” from the Lazy-i Best of 2017 compliation. Sadly, the band didn’t play “…Bayonet” last night, but did play that album’s unbelievably groovy title track linked below this review (be patient and get past the song’s odd southern rock intro).

I’ve never been able to quite put my finger on who lead singer Tina Halladay’s voice reminds me of – I’ve always considered it uniquely one-of-a-kind – until last night when it struck me she sounds like a very young Michael Jackson a la The Jackson 5 circa 1971. At times the band reminded me of the J5, too, especially on the aforementioned track and the similar sounding “Moonstruck” from their just released album Playing Favorites (Third Man Records).

They’re often compared to Thin Lizzy and their logo even apes Thin Lizzy’s font style, but what really powers those comparisons is lead axe man Kyle Seely’s groovy, bluesy guitar lines countered perfectly by the rhythm section of bassist Hart Seely and drummer Evan Campbell. The band is rounded out by rhythm guitarist Matt Palmer (who was virtually unheard in the mix). You definately got a ’70s arena-rock vibe, right down to their walk-on music (Molly Hatchet’s “Good Rockin'”).

Pitchfork recently pooh-poohed their new album, saying (in essence) this is what happens when a band nails their sound on their first album. Yeah, that could be a problem if more people knew who they were, but despite signing to Jack White’s Third Man Records, Sheer Mag continues to fly under the radar, waiting to be discovered by the audience it deserves.

<a href="https://sheermag.bandcamp.com/album/playing-favorites">Playing Favorites by SHEER MAG</a>

9Million is a Toronto shoegaze band helmed by the multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Matthew Tomasi, known for his work with acts Ethel Cain and Nicole Dollanganger. While his band’s older material sort of has that shoegaze haze, grunge is the first thing that comes to mind listening to their latest EP, Gush, released last year. Playing as a seven-piece, it could be a crowded stage when the band plays tonight at The Sydney in Benson. It also could be a late night as The Dirts and Size Queen open at the published start time of 8 p.m. (which I’ll believe when I see). $12.

<a href="https://9000000.bandcamp.com/album/gush">GUSH by 9Million</a>

