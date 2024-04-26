Filter Kings tonight; William Elliot Whitmore Saturday; STRFKR Sunday…

Icky Blossoms at Earth Day in Elmwood Park, April 22, 2017. Earth Day in Elmwood happens again this Saturday, but sadly without the Icky’s…

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Storm warnings this weekend – keep your head on a swivel and your car in the garage!

Tonight our old friends The Filter Kings bring their shit-kicking country rock to the Reverb Lounge stage. Drop on by and check out Lee and the boys, and don’t forget your cowboy boots (and hat!). Omaha rockers Garst opens at 9 p.m.

The twang continues at Reverb Saturday night when so-called “insurgent country” artist William Elliot Whitmore headlines. More folk/Americana than country, Whitmore has released albums on a variety of indie labels including Anti-, Southern and Bloodshot. His latest is the self-released Silently, The Mind Breaks. The Filter Kings’ Gerald Lee, Jr., opens at 8 p.m. $20.

Also Saturday night, The Sydney in Benson is hosting Minneapolis artist ET. I’ve looked and looked and can’t find out a single thing about ET, so you’re on your own. Jeff in Leather and Ex-Lover open this 9 p.m. show. $12.

Also, Saturday is Earth Day in Elmwood Park. Like every year, there’s a live music stage. Artists include Bad Self Portraits and Un-Til. Check out the full schedule here.

Sunday night, Polyvinyl artist STRFKR headlines at The Admiral Theater. The band may be best known for their publishing rights deals, having had tracks used on a variety of TV shows (Weeds, The Blacklist, Skins), films (The Fault in Our Stars, 21 & Over), and TV commercials (Target, Apple). You’ve heard their music before; you just didn’t know it was them playing it. Chromatics’ frontwoman Ruth Radelet opens at 8 p.m. $30.

Also Sunday, The Slowdown is hosting an alt-punk show in their main room with bands Strung Out, The Casualties and The Venomous Pinks. $30, 8 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

