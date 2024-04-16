Indigo Girls, VNV Nation tonight; upcoming touring indie shows through July…

Indigo Girls circa the ’90s. The duo plays at The Astro tonight.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I was sitting on the side of a grassy hill somewhere in Philadelphia circa 1991 the last time I saw the Indigo Girls. It was shortly after the release of their breakthrough self-titled album – a record that carved their name into the zeitgeist of ‘90s pop culture and continues to be popular thanks to the film “Barbie” that used the track “Closer to Fine” in its soundtrack. It’s hard to underscore the album’s impact when it was first released, placing Indigo Girls alongside artists like Tracy Chapman, 10,000 Maniacs, The Sundays and Suzanne Vega. The style wasn’t folk as much as college rock and certainly not something you could hear on Omaha radio stations…

Anyway, The Indigo Girls play tonight at The Astro in La Vista. Joining them is singer/songwriter Annie Humphrey (whereas, when I saw the IGs in the ‘90s, a Lincoln kid named Matthew Sweet opened that show). Tickets range from $51 to $90 via Ticketmaster. Show starts at 7:30.

<a href="https://indigogirls.bandcamp.com/album/indigo-girls-live-with-the-university-of-colorado-symphony-orchestra">Indigo Girls Live With The University Of Colorado Symphony Orchestra by Indigo Girls</a>

<a href="https://anniehumphreymusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-light-in-my-bones">The Light In My Bones by Annie Humphrey</a>

Also tonight, Irish electronic music group VNV Nation plays at The Slowdown in the main room. Joining them is Canadian cold wave duo TRAITRS. $37, 8 p.m. Bring your dance shoes.

<a href="https://vnvnation.bandcamp.com/album/electric-sun">Electric Sun by VNV Nation</a>

<a href="https://traitrs.bandcamp.com/album/butchers-coin">Butcher's Coin by TRAITRS</a>

Here’s a glance at what’s on my radar through July. No doubt more shows will be added…

April 18 – Self Evident @ The Sydney

April 20 – Rosali @ O’Leaver’s

April 24 – Sheer Mag @ Reverb

April 25 – 9Million @ The Sydney

April 27 – William Elliot Whitmore at Reverb

April 28 – STRFKR @ The Admiral

May 1 – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit @ The Astro

May 2-3 – Ritual Device @ Reverb

May 3-4 – Lincoln Calling

May 7 – Ty Segall @ The Waiting Room

May 7 – Wild Party @ Reverb

May 12 – Horse Jumper of Love @ The Blindspot

May 14 – Local Natives @ The Admiral

May 19 – The Chats @ The Slowdown

May 22 – Social Distortion at The Astro

May 30 – Wednesday @ The Slowdown

June 4 – Cloud Nothings @ Reverb

June 5 – Dead Horses @ Reverb

June 9 – Lucinda Williams @ The Admiral

June 10 – The Mars Volta @ The Admiral

June 25 – French Cassettes @ The Slowdown

July 8 – The Baseball Project @ The Waiting Room

July 15 – Etran de L’Air

What am I missing?

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.