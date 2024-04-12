Dip Tet, In Tongues tonight; Las Cruxes Saturday; Slaughter Beach Dog, Twin Tribes, Urban Heat Sunday…

Urban Heat play with Twin Tribes Sunday night at Reverb Lounge.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here we go:

Tonight at The Sydney, Lincoln slam-bash noise-rock trio Dip Tet headlines a rock show. Joining them is newish noise-rock trio In Tongues, a band that features long-time LinOma indie-punk veterans Robert Little, Jason Ludwick and Boz Hicks. Opening the evening is Radical Sabbatical, who I don’t know, but maybe you do (or maybe you should)? $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://diptet.bandcamp.com/track/10-dime-bags-dont-cost-1">10 Dime Bags Don't Cost $1 by Dip Tet</a>

Moving on to Saturday, it’ll be another red-hot night at fabulous O’Leaver’s for practically a mini-festival with five – count them five! – bands on the bill. Headlining is Omaha’s favorite Latin punk rockers Las Cruxes. Joining them is a gaggle of bands I haven’t seen nor heard before: Peach Paw, Frankie Chairo, Saving Fiona and Sundown Effect. Look, it’s like one of those mystery bags you get at the comic shop – you never now what’ll be inside, but it’s never boring. And… it’s free! Bands start at 9 p.m. (gonna be a long, hot night).

Also Saturday night, ‘90s St. Lous ska band The Urge headlines a sold-out show at The Waiting Room. They remind me of a time before Saddle Creek Records when they, along with 311 and a host of Get Go bands, dominated the Ranch Bowl stage and everyone read SLAM Omaha. Joining them is Blue Moon Ghetto and new band Mad Mad Heart. Curtain at 8 p.m.

Then there’s a couple hot shows on Sunday night.

Philly’s Slaughter Beach, Dog began as a side project by Jake Ewald, the former frontman for indie-emo band Modern Baseball. Their full length was Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling, released last September on Lame O Records. These guys got a West Coast easy-living sound even though they’re from the rugged, cold East Coast. Go figure. Joining them at The Slowdown Sunday night is Nashville singer/songwriter Erin Rae. $25, in the big room, starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://slaughterbeach.bandcamp.com/album/crying-laughing-waving-smiling">Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling by Slaughter Beach, Dog</a>

Also Sunday night, so-called Texas “darkwave” duo Twin Tribes headlines at Reverb Lounge. We’re talking ‘80s synths, chiming guitars, drum machines, black clothes, eye liner, fake accents, etc. Joining them is fellow ‘80s-style electronic/synth trio Urban Heat and Brooklyn synthy post-punk trio Bootblacks. No doubt this show could be shit-ton of fun if they can get people to dance. 8 p.m., $20.

<a href="https://twintribes.bandcamp.com/album/shadows">Shadows by Twin Tribes</a>

<a href="https://urbanheat.bandcamp.com/track/right-time-of-night">Right Time of Night by Urban Heat</a>

<a href="https://bootblacks.bandcamp.com/track/when-you-want">When You Want by Bootblacks</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.