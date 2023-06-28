The Slowdown returns, Futurebirds tonight; close calls: The Good Life, Cut Worms, Budos Band, Will Butler, The Criticals…

Futurebirds play tonight at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Gazing out the window of my 15-story perch I see the tents remain but the College World Series is over, which means The Slowdown is back in business. The only thing left for Jason Kulbel and his crew to do is sweep up the discarded ten dollar bills that fell out of the pockets of all the loaded LSU fans and continue counting their windfall from this annual sports bonanza.

Tonight The Slowdown’s big-room stage welcomes Athens alt-country indie band Futurebirds. They’ve had LPs released on Fat Possum and Autumn Tone (Aquarium Drunkard imprint). Their latest releases have been a couple of EPs recorded with Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket. Opening the show is Omaha band Cable Network. 8 p.m., $25.

A number of tours were announced yesterday and this morning, one of which is coming through Omaha which you already knew about.

The Good Life is doing a full-blown tour to celebrate the 16th birthday of their seminal release, Album of the Year (2004, Saddle Creek). Wait, shouldn’t that be the 19th birthday? Well they actually kicked it off the tour in 2020 but then COVID happened. This new try starts today July 28 at Wicker Park Fest in Chi-town and winds through the West Coast before the band plays Outlandia at Falconwood Park Aug. 11 (which I thing will actually be a greatest hits set). I always liked this album, but not as much as the follow-up, 2007’s Help Wanted Nights. Where’s that tour?

A few other notable tours that are, unfortuantely, bypassing Omaha.

I’ve been enjoying Cut Worms forthcoming self-titled album due to drop July 21 on Jagjaguwar. The project is centered around singer/songwriter Max Clarke, and the album was recorded by the D’Addario brothers of Lemon Twigs fame. Cut Worms announced a tour today, and the closest passes to Omaha are:

Sat. Sept. 30 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Mon. Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

Tue. Oct. 3 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. Oct. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Back when he was working at Homer’s downtown, Eric Ziegler cold-recommended an album by The Budos Band, an instrumental-only outfit that recorded on Daptone Records. I’d never heard of them before, took the album home, and dug it. Yesterday The Budos Band announced a new EP, Frontier’s Edge, coming out July 28 on Diamond West Records, as well as a tour. The closest pass to Omaha:

July 2 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

July 3 – St. Paul, The Palace Theater

Yikes, that’s next week!

Will Butler, formerly of The Arcade Fire, has a new project called Will Butler + Sister Squares, whose debut album comes out Sept. 22 on Merge Records. They announced a national tour yesterday, but the closest gig is Oct. 21 at Chicago’s Salt Shed (which appears to be a popular venue). I caught Will Butler at SXSW way back in 2015, and the performance in no way resembled Arcade Fire…

Nashville indie band The Criticals just got signed to Fantasy Records, who is releasing their EP, Front Door Confrontations, July 21. I dig their new single, that also dropped today (see below). They also announced a national tour today, whose closest pass to Omaha is:

Sept 5 – Uptown Theatre Encore Room – Kansas City, MO

Sept 7 – Vultures – Colorado Springs, CO

Sept 8 – Lost Lake – Denver, CO

Look, I receive literally dozens of tour announcements every day. I always check to see if the bands are headed here, and if their music is either important and/or good. If they’re not coming here, I’ll tell you the closest pass to Omaha. This is just to keep you aware that indie is very much alive in well in these United States of America no matter what anyone tells you!!!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2023 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.