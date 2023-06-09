Las Cruxes, Stathi tonight; Pagan Athletes album release, OGR, Punk Rock BBQ Saturday…

Pagan Athletes at The Sydney, March 6, 2023. The duo celebrate their album release Saturday at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There’s a few “news” items to pass along, but they will have to wait until Monday because… it’s the weekend!

And once again, there are no national-touring indie shows on Omaha’s weekend calendar. Such is life. We’re a lonely species, we indie music lovers. Hey, we’ll always have the past two decades, right?

Tonight at art space Project Project, 1818 Vinton St., Las Cruxes headlines a show as part of the Vinton St. “Second Friday” series (Do they call it #VSF?). What version of Las Cruxes will perform tonight – the big band or the power trio? Find out. Also on the bill are Stolen Wolves and Grief Police, two bands I’m unfamiliar with. 7 p.m., $5 donations accepted.

<a href="https://stolenwolves.bandcamp.com/track/to-the-broken-few">To the Broken Few by Stolen Wolves</a>

That’s about it for Friday.

Tomorrow (Saturday) singer/songwriter Stathi headlines a gig at Pageturners Lounge with the bar’s chief capo Philip Schaffart. 8 p.m. and no cover.

<a href="https://stathi.bandcamp.com/track/skyline-rise">Skyline Rise by STATHI</a>

Meanwhile, back in Benson, the prog power-duo of Griffin and Nathan Wolf —also known as Pagan Athletes — celebrates the release of their new album, Landlocked, at Reverb Lounge. I’ve listened to a few tracks and it’s an edgy, drums-and-synth-powered, throbbing, noise-rock head trip. Providing support is the also-synth-powered Jeff in Leather and Omaha rockers Garst. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://paganathletes.bandcamp.com/album/landlocked">Landlocked by Pagan Athletes</a>

<a href="https://garstband.bandcamp.com/album/garst">Garst by Garst</a>

<a href="https://jeffinleather.bandcamp.com/track/gun">GUN by Jeff in Leather</a>

Earlier in the day, Reverb is hosting the Omaha Girls Rock Headliner Showcase, where this year’s batch of students shows off their talent. These shows are always jam-packed… with parents. Still, a lot of fun and it’s free. 3 p.m.

Also Saturday, punk legends The Queers headline this year’s Punk Rock BBQ at The Waiting Room. This is an afternoon-to-evening, 10-band event that also includes Wyoming’s Teenage Bottlerocket and Minneapolis band Tightwire. See the full line-up and other particulars here. Starts at 4 p.m. $35.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a super-duper weekend…

* * *

