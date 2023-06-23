Jeremy Mercy tonight; Little Brazil, Violenteer, Sun-Less Trio Saturday…

Little Brazil playing the Maha announcement at the park downtown, May 26, 2023. The band headlines Saturday at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

No touring indie shows again this weekend. What else is new?

However, there’s a couple local gigs worth checking out.

Tonight at the Harney Street Tavern, 1215 Harney Street (not to be confused with the long-gone Howard Street Tavern), Jeremy Mercy and the Rapture Orphans will take the stage. More country than indie, Mercy’s last release (that I’m aware of) was a 3-song EP, Heavyweight: Vol. 1, self-released in 2021. No info on tickets or cover, which leads me to believe the show is free. You’re on your own. Starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday night, one of Omaha’s longest-running indie bands, Little Brazil, headlines a four-band show at Reverb Lounge. LB has been playing out a bit lately, most recently playing the Maha Festival “announcement” gig in the park downtown last month. Also on the bill is Violenteer featuring new vocalist Steve Tulipana (Season to Risk, Roman Numerals). Playing right before Violenteer is Mike Saklar’s The Sun-Less Trio. And kicking things off at 8:30 is Fleek and Foust, a new band that includes Scott Klemmensen and Matt Reinarz. Tickets are $10 today, not sure if that’ll go up at the door. This will be a crowded gig that could sell out (it’s the only indie show of any kind happening this weekend), so consider getting your tix in advance, here.

And that’s it for this weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

