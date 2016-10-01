Criteria, Little Brazil, Uh Oh tonight at The Waiting Room, because it’s the holidays…

Criteria at The Waiting Room, Nov. 27, 2021. They return tonight for the annual Turkey Day extravaganza.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Every year it’s the same thing — Criteria and Little Brazil at The Waiting Room. And this year is no exception.

These holiday shows are sort of Omaha music scene get-togethers. I honestly don’t know what Criteria has been up to for the past year. Will there be new music or just another evening of their greatest hits? Who knows?

<a href="https://criteriane.bandcamp.com/album/years">Years by Criteria</a>

On the other hand, Little Brazil started out the year releasing a new album, Just Leave, on Max Trax Records. Expect to hear songs from that one along with a few of their greatest hits.

<a href="https://littlebrazil.bandcamp.com/album/just-leave">Just Leave by Little Brazil</a>

Opening the festivities is Omaha indie band Uh Oh who’s last album was 2021’s Good Morning. It all gets rolling tonight at 8 p.m. Always one of the best shows of the year. $12. Don’t be a turkey. Take part in this festive holiday tradition…

<a href="https://uhoh.bandcamp.com/album/good-morning">Good Morning by Uh Oh</a>

* * *

