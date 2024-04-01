Last call on 2024; Christgau weighs in on Bright Eyes, Rosali…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last call on 2024.

– If you missed my Music Year in Review column, well here it is.

– If you missed my Predictions for 2025 column, here it is.

– And, due to illness and supply chain issues, I’m just now sending out the Lazy-i Best of 2024 compilation. If you own a CD player and would like a copy, drop me an email. They’re free, while supplies last. All you have to do is send your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com.

The playlist also is available in Spotify (with the first two songs missing). Simply click this link or search “Tim McMahan” in Spotify, then select Profiles, then Public Playlists. You’ll find it, along with a few from past years.

Our nation’s greatest living rock critic, Robert Christgau, age 82, today weighed in on both the new Bright Eyes and new Rosali album (which features David Nance and Mowed Sound as Rosali’s backing band). Christgau was the primary music critic at The Village Voice for decades, but I’ve always known him for his “Consumer Guides” that covered albums from the ‘70s through the ‘90s, and continues online today. He has a singular voice and style I’ve always loved, whether I agreed with his assessments or not.

His Substack website is available here. I’ve been a paid subscriber since day one.

Sayeth Christgau:

Bright Eyes: Five Dice All Threes (Dead Oceans) Now in his fourth decade on the road, the racks, and the alt-rock grind, Conor Oberst has always come across pretty much the way you’d hope from an ex-Catholic indistinguishable from a lapsed born-againer who’s held onto the Bible’s “the greatest of these is charity” byword by gravitating to good causes. There’s been a reliable freshness about him even when the songs faltered slightly. Not here. True, the songs don’t falter all that much. But because the world comes to an end, there’s not much solace in them. B PLUS

I began writing a review of Five Dice with the headline “Bright Eyes’ Five Dice, All Threes is the album Greenberg would have made…” referencing the 2010 Noah Baumbach film starring Ben Stiller as an irritated, neurotic, aging hipster. And that kind of sums up Oberst on this record.

Christgau is more complimentary about the Rosali album:

Rosali: Bite Down (Merge) Coming up in a musical family and whatever comprises the Philadelphia freak-folk scene, Rosali Middleton found the makings of a band in Nebraska and a home near the North Carolina alt-rock label she now shares with the Chicago-to-L.A. indie rappers cited above (Previous Industries). What grabs me about her fourth album is its get-up-and-go from the catchy riff that gooses the one called “My Kind” to the declarative intro of the next-to-last “Change Is in the Form.” But I note with respect that the questioning finale “May It Be on Offer” is nevertheless just that: final. A MINUS

In this installment, Christgau also reviews recent albums from Kim Deal, Fake Fruit, Kendrick Lamar, Willie Nelson, Phelimuncasi & Metal Preyers, Previous Industries, Allen Ravenstine, Lucinda Williams and his favorite band, Wussy. Good stuff. Subscribe!

