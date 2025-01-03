BFF, Haunted Gauntlet tonight; Filter Kings, Clarence Tilton Saturday…

Brad Marr’s “Murmurations” tonight at Ming Toy Gallery.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, folks, we’ve officially entered the “cold, dark days of January.” It’s more than just a comment on the weather. There are only two touring indie shows this month (Bad Bat Hats at Reverb Jan 24; Pile at The Slowdown Jan. 28).

We’re not alone regarding the lack of shows. It’s frickin’ cold out. Bands don’t want to tour in the midwest and risk dying on the highway or getting snow-trapped and being unable to continue a tour. A glance at the Minneapolis concert schedule for January shows they’re in the same boat (although they do have shows slated with Been Stellar, Jamie XX, Christian Lee Hutson, Frank Black, The Vaccines and The Get Up Kids (The Get Up Kids don’t circle back to Omaha until Feb. 21).

We’ll just have to suck it up. And there will still be the occasional local show worth hitting.

Tonight (Friday) Haunted Gauntlet plays at The Sydney in Benson with S1Sw and UK DJ. $10, 9 p.m. start time (by Sydney TIme). HG just released this new single on Bandcamp today. Check it out:

<a href="https://hauntedgauntlet.bandcamp.com/track/so-am-eye-so-alone">SO AM EYE (so alone) by HAUNTED GAUNTLET</a>

Also, it’s the first Friday of the month, and that means Benson First Friday! Galleries and businesses up and down Maple Street will be celebrating new artists’ openings tonight, including at Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple Street, where artist Brad Marr’s “Murmurations” opens. Come on by between 6 and 9 p.m., have a drink and a snack and say hello!

Tomorrow night (Saturday) at Reverb Lounge, dust off your cowboy hat for some local C&W by way of The Filter Kings and Clarence Tilton. FK’s “Hundred Proof Man,” off their 2008 self-titled album, is nothing less than an American Classic. Omaha C&W stars Clarence Tilton has dropped singles with Marty Stuart and Presley Tucker, and on Jan. 10 they drop yet another new single, “Friant,” from their forthcoming full-length, Queen of the Brawl. The band is “all in” on this one. Get a sneak preview Saturday at Reverb. Ryan Osbahr kicks things off at 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="https://clarencetiltonband.bandcamp.com/track/freds-colt-feat-marty-stuart">Fred's Colt Feat. Marty Stuart by Clarence Tilton</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section.

* * *

Also… those of you who have requested a copy of the Lazy-i Best of 2024 compilation (and the rest of you on “the list”), the discs should arrive from the printer Wednesday and will be in the mail shortly thereafter.

Lazy-i Best of 2024 compilation CD

Here’s the track list:

Cindy Lee, “Diamond Jublilee,” from the album Diamond Jubilee (Realistik) Sasami, “The Seed,” from the album Blood on the Silver Screen (Domino) Kylie V, “Lucky Streak,” from the album Crash Test Plane (Royal Mountain) Adrianne Lenker, “Sadness as a Gift,” from the album Bright Future (4AD) MJ Lenderman, “”She’s Leaving You,” from the album Manning Fireworks (-Anti) Neva Dinova, “One More Mile,” from the album Canary (Saddle Creek) David Nance and Mowed Sound, “Credit Line,” from the self-titled album (Third Man) Rosali, “Rewind,” from the album Bite Down (Merge) Cola, “Pulling Quotes,” from the album The Gloss (Fire Talk) Cursive, “Dark Star,” from the album Devourer (Run for Cover) The Last Dinner Party, “Sinner,” from the album Prelude to Ecstasy (Universal) Fontaines D.C., “Bug,” from the album Romance (XL) Mannequin Pussy, “I Don’t Know You” from the album I Got Heaven (Epitaph) GIFT, “Wish Me Away,” from the album Illuminator (Captured Tracks) Charlie xcx, “Von dutch,” from the album Brat (Atlantic) Real Estate, “Flowers,” from the album Daniel (Domino) Carver Jones, “Crazy 24,” digital single Kim Deal, Nobody Loves You More, from the album Nobody Loves You More (4AD) Major Murphy, “Fallout,” from the album Fallout (Winspear)

The playlist also is available in Spotify (with the first two songs missing). Simply click this link or search “Tim McMahan” in Spotify, then select Profiles, then Public Playlists. You’ll find it, along with a few from past years.

Have a great weekend!

* * *

