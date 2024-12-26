TBT: 2004 Music Year in Review; PROBLEMS, Las Cruxes tonight…

An image from the 2004 Music Year in Review. Man, we were riding high…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Waiting for my 2024 music year in review column? You’ll have to wait one more day. Until then, and in commeration of Throwback Thursday, read the 2004 Music Year in Review. They were the best of times and they were the best of times. See how much things have changed in 20 years.

Did you get everything you wanted for Christmas? No? Tell us all about it tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s, where PROBLEMS a.k.a. Darren Keen is headling a show that includes The Trauma Center and comic Joslyne Debonis. It’s free and starts at 9 p.m.

Also tonight, Omaha Latin-fueled indie band Las Cruxes supports experimental punk/metal band Flux Amuck at Reverb Lounge. ZENEG and the Doom Choir open the show at 8 p.m. $8 (according to the 1% website).

