Styrofoam Winos, David Nance & Pearl Lovejoy-Boyd tonight…

Nashville’s Styrofoam Winos play tonight at Grapefruit Records.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A not-so-last-minute show is happening tonight down in the Old Market…

Nashville trio Styrofoam Winos is passing through town and making a stop at the Grapefruit Records stage. The trio of Joe Kenkel, Trevor Nikrant and Lou Turner released their latest, Real Time, via Sophomore Lounge Records this past September. They also appeared on MJ Lenderman’s 2023 album And the Wind (Live and Loose), which makes perfect sense since they have a similar indie folk-rock sound.

<a href="https://styrofoamwinos.bandcamp.com/album/real-time">Real Time by Styrofoam Winos</a>

Opening for Styrofoam Winos tonight is our very own David Nance and Pearl Lovejoy-Boyd. Expect some sweet, sweet harmonies.

This gig was announced two weeks ago via the Grapefruit Records Instagram and somehow escaped my attention. It starts at 7 p.m. and is $10. Grapefruit Records is located at 1125 Jackson St., Suite 5 (enter on the 12th St. side)…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.