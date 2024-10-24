News: Oberst recovers; McClellan’s ode to Omaha; familiar Housewares; new Vempire; show list update…

Fromanhole playing in an undisclosed location in Omaha, June 24, 2000. Members are forming a new band called Housewares.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

From the cluttered Lazy-i email box…

Bright Eyes’ frontman and Omaha native son Conor Oberst blitzed the indie music media yesterday with news that he’s recovered from his reported “vocal problems” that forced the band off the road a few weeks ago.

In a video posted on the @brighteyesofficial Instagram account, Oberst, wearing a Tracks Lounge T-shirt (world class chicken!), thanks people who “reached out,” said he’s “feeling a lot better” and that the band plans to resume touring in 2025 “if all goes well as planned.” Still no date for a rescheduled Steelhouse Omaha show, but something tells me that’s pending…

On the cusp of the release of her fourth studio album, yesterday Anna McClellan dropped a video for the single “Omaha,” described as “a complex tribute to her Nebraska roots.”

“Omaha is smoking cigarettes and drinking beers on the porch until 4 am any day of the week,” mused when asked about the song. “Omaha, at least to me, is being so completely known and utterly lonely. Omaha is driving around. It’s a beautiful thing really.”

The track, written during her move to Los Angeles, concludes with the line: “Wilting ‘til I rot / Is it me or is it Omaha?” One must look inside for the answer to that question. See if you can spot your favorite Omaha hangout in the video. McClellan’s Electric Bouquet LP drops tomorrow via Father/Daughter Records.

Doug Kiser of seminal Omaha punk band fromanhole has a new band, Housewares, that’s making their stage debut Nov. 16 at The Sydney.

In addition to Doug on bass, the band is rounded out by a lot of familiar faces (to those of us who went to shows in the ’00s): Doug’s brother, Daryl Kiser (also ex-fromanhole) on guitar, Jason Koba of Thunder Power on drums, Scott Klemmensen of Reset on vocals, and Andy LaChance on keyboards.

Says Kiser about the band: “It’s melodic, probably technical, with elements of post whatever, jazz, blues and maybe some country. There is a lot of counting, that’s for sure.” We’ll see about that Nov. 16!

Speaking of new songs, Lincoln act Vempire released a cover of The Ramones’ “Pet Sematary” last Friday. The single is the first from their upcoming EP, Fumes, slated to drop on Halloween. Check it:

Here’s the latest list of touring indie shows coming to Omaha through February (just so I could include the just-announced Real Estate show (We have to have something to look forward to)). This list gets shorter and shorter…

Oct. 26 – Porches @ Reverb

Oct. 26 – Griefcat @ The Sydney

Oct. 31 – Lunar Vacation @ The Slowdown

Nov. 4 – quickly, quickly @ Reverb

Nov. 8 – The Ivory Claws @ The Sydney

Nov. 10 – The Sufrajettes @ Reverb

Nov. 11 – Dusk @ Reverb

Nov. 12 – Modest Mouse @ Steelhouse

Nov. 12 – The Rev. Horton Heat @ Waiting Room

Nov. 13 – Sorry Mom @ Reverb

Nov. 29 – VIAL @ Reverb

Feb. 5 – Guster @ The Admiral

Feb. 6 — Real Estate @ The Waiting Room

Feb. 24 — Molchat Doma @ Steelhouse

