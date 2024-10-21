Live Review: Cursive, Criteria mix new with classics at Waiting Room… 

Cursive at The Waiting Room, Oct. 12, 2024.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Ambitious fans of the band Cursive who attended both nights of their two-night stand at The Waiting Room this weekend were rewarded with two very different sets.

In addition to playing (only) four songs from the new album, Devourer, (including personal fave “Dark Star,”), Saturday night’s 19-song set spanned the full Cursive catalog, reaching back to their ’97 album Such Blinding Starts for Starving Eyes (“Downhill Racers”), through 2018’s Vitriola (a sublime rendition of “It’s Gonna Hurt”) as well as the usual hits (“The Martyr,” “Dorothy at Forty,” “From the Hips”).

Cursive’s Matt Maginn, left, and Tim Kasher.

If you didn’t hear your favorite Saturday night, you might have heard it Friday night, when the band switched things up and played hits “Staying Alive,” “Sink to the Beat” and “The Lament of Pretty Baby,” among others. In all, the band performed 30 different songs over two nights, and still left off some favorites (“The Casualty,” “Big Bang,” “Remorse” (my personal favorite, anyway)).

I’m not surprised frontman Tim Kasher can remember all the words to all those songs; however, I can’t understand how drummer Pat Oakes remembered every fill, flourish and slight rhythm change, especially since he’s relatively new to the band. Ah, but Oakes — like most of us in the audience — grew up listening to Cursive. Still… that’s a heavy lift, and Oakes was a standout Saturday night.

So was cellist Megan Siebe, who provided vocals whether the songs called for them or not, singing along throughout the entire set with eyes firmly shut, head a blur hidden beneath her long hair that hung down over her strings. If Kasher is the busiest person in show business (He just sold a feature film that he wrote and directed), Siebe is the second busiest as a full-time member of Neva Dinova (fantastic new album!) as well as writing and recording her own material.

Cursive veterans Matt Maginn and Ted Stevens remain the band’s bedrock (Ted was in fine voice and had me wondering about the next Mayday performance). Versatile Patrick Newbery seamlessly switched between trumpet and keyboards all night, and killed, as per usual.

At the heart of it all was the ageless Kasher, who put his soul into every song whether howling out a classic like “The Martyr” or a new one like “Botch Job.” He, along with this band, hasn’t lost a step in all the years I’ve been watching them – and it’s been a lot of years.

Criteria’s A.J. Mogis, left, and Stephen Pedersen at The Waiting Room Oct 12, 2024.

Stephen Pedersen and his band, Criteria, also has been at it for a long time. Despite an impressive catalog of songs that stretches back more than 20 years (Debut album En Garde was released in 2003), the band has their eyes firmly focused on the future, as evidenced by having played seven new, unreleased songs when they opened for Cursive Saturday night.

Each song sounded like classic Criteria, many of them swinging on an iconic 3/4 or 6/8 waltz time that forced listeners to sway to the beat as if balancing on a ship’s deck in rough waters. The new songs are love-inspired anthems, with lines like “My head / your heart,” “You make me whole” and “Stay, at least today.” Pedersen’s songs of devotions were quite a contrast to Kasher’s angst-filled midlife confessions.

When Criteria finished auditioning the new material, they switched back to an older number that, quite frankly, felt stodgy and flat in comparison. Ah, but the energy returned by the time they got to perennial crowd-pleaser and (let’s face it, theme song) “Prevent the World,” which sounded much like it did the first time I heard them sing it nearly 20 years ago.

So what will become of this new Criteria material? One assumes it’ll be recorded and released, but by which record label? Cursive, whose new album was released by Run for Cover Records, seems to have walked away from the label they run – 15 Passenger Records – who released Criteria’s last LP. Could a return to Saddle Creek be in the making for Criteria? The Creek could be so lucky…

Gladie opened Saturday’s show at The Waiting Room.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.