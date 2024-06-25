French Cassettes, Ojai, Andrew St. James tonight at Slowdown…

Ojai at O’Leaver’s March 18, 2024. The band plays tonight at Slowdown w/French Cassettes.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Barring the threat of “baseball-sized hail,” as currently forecast (at a 10-30% chance) by the National Weather Service, I’ll be at tonight’s French Cassettes show at Slowdown’s front room.

In case you missed it, French Cassettes frontman took the Ten Questions survey last week (read it here, and watch their classic Union Pacific railyard video). Omaha indie-rock trio Ojai is one of tonight’s openers. Fronted by singer/songwriter Michael Hulstein, the band just dropped a new video, directed by Tony Bonacci (The Headliner), shot in locations around town. Check it below.

Also on the bill is San Francisco singer/songwriter Andrew St. James, who’s touring with French Cassettes. I think his last album was 2021’s Light After Darkness. $15, 8 p.m.

* * *

