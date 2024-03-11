Live Review: Head of Femur, Heavy Clippings and Goatfest…

Heavy Clippings at Goatfest, March 9, 2024.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This year’s honorary Goatfest goat, Linda, was a sort of goat-ette — a miniature version of a goat whose cuteness was amplified by the diaper it proudly wore as it walked around the room adjacent to Scriptown brewery’s main room. A steady stream of parents hurriedly led their own “kids” to see Linda, forced to walk in front of the bands, the childrend with their tiny hands over their tiny ears.

Goatfest could become one of those quirky events that cities boast about in their Chamber of Commerce write-ups – a combination beer bust, rock show and livestock display, hosted annually just before St. Patrick’s Day. Or even better, they should hold it monthly on every Second Saturday as part of the new Blackstone pseudo event, that, by the looks of the crowds in the streets, is off to a roaring start.

Heavy Clippings was already deep in their set when we arrived, playing behind a large crowd bunched in the back and circling Scriptowns enormous bar. The band consists of two former members of the band Yuppies — Noah Sterba and Jeff Sedrel — along with Vince Franco and Tanner Rogerson, or as one person described them, “guys who used to hang out at Almost Music.” Stylistically, they play hypnotic post-punk, a sort of Midwestern version of Lewsberg or The Feelies with Sterba providing just the right amount of coffee-shop folk drawl.

I don’t believe the band has any recordings, or at least any online, which is a shame (Sterba, btw, has a cassette out on Chris Fischer’s Unread Records). They sound like they should be playing either at Grapefruit Records downtown alongside Simon Joyner or on the soundtrack to your favorite just-discovered indie film. Either way, I’d see them again tomorrow if they were playing somewhere…

Head of Femur at Goatfest, March 9, 2024.

On the other hand, you’ll be seeing a lot more from Head of Femur. Frontman Matt Focht announced that the band was playing a ton of new songs from their upcoming album, and I have it on good authority that the record will be released on a long-standing, proper indie label in the very near future.

Playing as a five-piece with Focht in the frontman pocket, the band ripped into a fresh set of proggy post-punk rock songs that were equal parts tuneful and challenging. Focht has a lilting, mewing voice that rides atop the sometimes complicated rhythms and melodies that are unafraid to take a quick left turn in the middle of a jam. No doubt these songs will sound completely different when heard through headphones.

Highlights included “Tomato Party” and “Gravitational F’s,” whose names I only know because the band had their boldly printed setlist lying on the floor in front of where they played. Focht is a long-time Linoma indie music veteran, known as much for his work playing drums with Bright Eyes in the early days as for his Head of Femur output. When will this new album be released? I’ll let you know when I know.

As for Goatfest, like I said, I’d love to see Scriptown make live music a regular weekend-afternoon thing. This gig always feels like a South By Southwest day party (in the best way), with the crowd enjoying good music along with Scriptown’s delectable beers and now also smoked meats from Lazy Buffalo BBQ. After meeting Linda, here’s hoping the BBQ place keeps goat off the menu.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.