Jenny Lewis, Hayden Pedigo tonight at The Admiral…

Jenny Lewis at the Maha Music Festival, Aug. 16, 2019. She plays tonight at The Admiral.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

We all know Jenny. She’s been coming through Omaha for more than 20 years, either as part of Rilo Kiley or The Postal Service or as a solo performer. The last time I saw her was at the 2019 Maha Music Festival, where Lewis took the stage dressed all in gold lamé, touring in support of On the Line (2019, Warner Bros.).

This time Lewis is touring Joy’All , release last year on jazz label Blue Note Records. The album has done pretty well on the strength of singles “Psychos” and “Puppy and a Truck.” A glance at the setlist from last night’s show at The Truman in KC suggests a retrospective show tonight (including “Rise Up with Fists!!”), with new songs sprinkled throughout the set, but no Rilo Kiley songs. Who knows, though, this being Omaha and RK having released their best albums on Saddle Creek Records, she could pull a surprise, but I highly doubt it.

Opening at The Admiral tonight is Amarillo acoustic guitar master Hayden Pedigo, whose instrumentals evoke visions of a wind-blown, barren West Texas. His late album, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored, was released in 2023 on boutique indie label Mexican Summer. Really pretty stuff.

Pedigo goes on at 8 p.m. Tickets are still availbable for $40 GA and $55 balcony.

<a href="https://haydenpedigo.bandcamp.com/album/the-happiest-times-i-ever-ignored-2">The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored by Hayden Pedigo</a>

