Indian Caves tonight; Goatfest (Head of Femur, Heavy Clippings), Diaphane, Wicked Bones Saturday…

A scene from last year’s Goatfest at Scriptown Brewery. Goatfest returns this Saturday.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A snow Friday in March? No, thank you…

Tonight (Friday) at The Sydney in Benson, Indian Caves headlines with Better in Eleven and Midwest Dilemma. The listing says 8 p.m., which is early for a Sidney show, so plan accordingly. $10.

<a href="https://indiancaves.bandcamp.com/track/futility">Futility by Indian Caves</a>

The weather should turn around in time for Goatfest tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) at Scriptown Brewery in The Blackstone District. Great beer goes well with rock music, this time from the legendary Omaha/Lincoln/Chicago project Head of Femur. Joining them is a local indie supergroup Heavy Clippings that includes Noah Sterba and Jeff Sedrel of Yuppies with Vince Franco and Tanner Rogerson. I include my favorite Yuppies track below for reference purposes only. And, like last year, there will be goats! As well as smoked meats from Lazy Buffalo BBQ. Music runs 3 to 5 p.m. and the whole dang thing is free.

<a href="https://headoffemur.bandcamp.com/album/metro-birding-area-with-curve-that-byrd">Metro Birding Area with Curve That Byrd by Head of Femur</a>

<a href="https://yuppies.bandcamp.com/album/self-titled-lp-preview">Self Titled LP (preview) by Yuppies</a>

Than later Saturday night, DIY venue The Blindspot, is hosting Rapid City “country band for the gays and theys,” Diaphane. The project of singer/songwriter Kyle Blessing wasn’t always a cowboy outfit. 2022’s Portraits (Bathtub Records) was a stylistic indie record, which is why I include two clips from these folks. Also on the bill is Lincoln “alternative garbage roots” band Wicked Bones. Des Moines indie duo Munk Rivers opens at 7:30 p.m. The Blindspot is located at 619 So. 20th St. Isn’t it time you checked it out? Tickets are $10.

<a href="https://diaphane.bandcamp.com/track/cowboys-are-frequently-secretly-fond-of-each-other">Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other by Diaphane</a>

<a href="https://diaphane.bandcamp.com/album/portraits">Portraits by Diaphane</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

