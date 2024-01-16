Neva Dinova adds Jan. 21 O’Leavers gig with Jess Price, Sean Pratt…

Neva Dinova at Reverb Dec. 14. The band plays at O’Leaver’s Sunday, Jan. 21.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There hasn’t been much to talk about music-wise, however Craig Dee at fabulous O’Leaver’s IM’d to say Neva Dinova will be playing at the club this-coming Sunday afternoon/evening (Jan. 21) with Sean Pratt and Jess Price of Doom Flower/Campdogzz.

Price was on that smoking Dec. 14 bill at Reverb Lounge (that also included Marcey Yates), so if you missed that show, here’s another chance to catch Jake and Co., along with a solo set by Jess Price. I’m told Neva has been in town since that December show holed up in Make Believe studio working on a new album, and that Jake flies back to LA next Monday. Sean Pratt also has been recording new material, which you’ll likely hear Sunday afternoon. The O’Leaver’s gig starts at 5 p.m. $15.

Has O’Leaver’s turned the rock machine back on? They also just added a concert with Rosali (backed by David Nance and Mowed Sound), April 20.

It being the dead of winter in Omaha, there hasn’t been many other touring indie shows booked, though a couple more have been announced. Here’s your Omaha touring indie rock calendar through spring:

— Jan. 21 – Neva Dinova, Jess Price at O’Leaver’s

— Jan. 21 – Squirrel Flower, Goon, The Dirts at Reverb

— Feb. 1 – MX Lonely at Blindspot

— Feb. 16 – David Nance and Mowed Sound LP release at Reverb

— Feb. 17 – Matthew Sweet at Waiting Room

— Feb. 19 – Yo La Tengo at Waiting Room

— Feb. 24 – Porno for Pyros at The Astro

— Feb. 29 – Katy Kirby at Reverb

— March 6 – Jenny Lewis at The Admiral

— March 18 – Color Green at Reverb

— March 22 – Sun June, Wild Pink at Reverb

— April 20 – Rosali at O’Leaver’s

— April 24 – Sheer Mag at Reverb

Missing from the above list – any touring indie shows at The Slowdown… what’s going on there?

Lazy-i Best of 2023 compilation CD.

I’m closing the books on 2023, which means this is your last chance to claim a copy of the Lazy-i Best of 2023 Compilation CD. If you want one (they’re free), drop me a line with your mailing address and I’ll mail one to you. It includes music from Genesis Owusu, Slowdive, Blondshell, Neva Dinova, Boygenius, Lewsberg, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bad Men, Palehound and more. You can also listen to the playlist at Spotify from this link or search “Tim McMahan” in Spotify, then select “Profiles,” then “Public Playlists.” You’ll find it along with a few from past years.

