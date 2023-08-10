It’s Outlandia Time, and the weather is groovy: preview (with an eye toward Saturday)…

Modest Mouse headlines Outlandia Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The weather gods are shining on this year’s Outlandia Festival, which is this Friday and Saturday at Falconwood Park in Bellevue. Sure, it’ll be in the 90s on Friday, but Saturday is looking somewhat perfect and a ton better weather-wise than Maha Festival’s steam-table/thunderstorm/heatstroke weather.

Considering tickets cost the same for both days, your best value is Saturday, where you’ll get seven bands vs. Friday’s 5-band line-up. One assumes the Friday price is for headliner Lord Huron, and I must admit right up front I’ve never heard a song by this band, but am told people are coming from far and wide to hear them sing their mega-hit, “The Night We Met.” Their latest album is music from the motion picture The Starling Girl, a film I’ve also never heard of, released on Mercury Records. Lord Huron has a massive 14.6 million monthly Spotify listeners.

The rest of Friday night’s line-up compliments Lord Huron’s mid-tempo acoustic balladry. Things kick off with Minne Lussa, an indie five-piece and local favorite fronted by the inimitable Matt Rutledge. The band plays shimmering rock songs reminiscent of acts like Luna and The Album Leaf. Really gorgeous stuff and a good reason to get there when the festival kicks off at 4 p.m.

<a href="https://minnelussa.bandcamp.com/album/decline-of-pleasure">Decline of Pleasure by Minne Lussa</a>

Next up is Des Moines indie band The Envy Corps, who have been around forever and always plays the 80/35 Festival. They’ve played Omaha clubs a number of times.

<a href="https://theenvycorps.bandcamp.com/album/fraidy-cat">Fraidy Cat by The Envy Corps</a>

Then comes (for me) Friday’s headliner – The Good Life. This legendary band emerged as a singer/songwriter side project by Cursive’s Tim Kasher in the early 2000s, releasing a string of classic albums on Saddle Creek Records. For years, Kasher would alternate between those two bands, releasing an album by Cursive which they would tour for year or so, and then releasing an album by The Good Life, which that band would tour, and so on. Eventually he also mixed in years where he focused on his solo album and subsequent tour.

The Good Life hadn’t played in in years, but is currently on the road supporting a new double-LP rerelease of 2004’s Album of the Year, although this Outlandia performance will be more of a greatest hits set. I would love to see it.

<a href="https://thegoodlife.bandcamp.com/album/album-of-the-year">Album Of The Year by The Good Life</a>

Finally, alt-folk singer/songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov plays a set before Lord Huron takes the stage. He played a sold out Admiral Theater earlier this year, and again, I have to admit to not having heard any of his music prior to that show, but the tracks I have heard since were great.

<a href="https://gregoryalanisakov.bandcamp.com/album/appaloosa-bones">Appaloosa Bones by Gregory Alan Isakov</a>

Here’s the Friday schedule:

Minne Lussa – 4 p.m.

The Envy Corps – 5 p.m.

The Good Life – 6:15 p.m.

Gregory Alan Isakov – 7:45 p.m.

Lord Huron – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s line-up is more diverse and, in my opinion, rock solid.

It kicks off at 1 p.m. with Criteria. The Omaha-based indie rock band (often classified as emo, though they’re not really emo in my book), was among the cadre of acts that released music on Saddle Creek Records in the early 2000s. Fronted by the high-flying guitarist/vocalist Stephen Pedersen, Criteria hosts a holiday concert every year at The Waiting Room, which is always jam-packed with familiar faces. Let’s hope some of them show up for this early set.

<a href="https://criteriane.bandcamp.com/album/years">Years by Criteria</a>

They’re followed by Chicago indie band Horsegirl, whose 2022 album, Versions of Modern Performance (Matador Records), was on my list of favorites that year. This band would have been a natural for the Maha Festival, but Outlandia gets them and is better for it.

<a href="https://thisishorsegirl.bandcamp.com/album/versions-of-modern-performance">Versions of Modern Performance by Horsegirl</a>

Then along comes Cat Power. I’ve seen her a number of times, and you’re either in for a performance that’ll do down as an Outlandia highlight, or you’re in for a train wreck. There is no in between. Cat Power a.k.a. Chan Marshall, was part of the high-water days of Matador Records when the label could do no wrong with acts like Pavement, GBV and Yo La Tengo releasing one classic album after another, with Cat Power right there in the mix.

Chan’s followed by a reunion of another classic Omaha band, The Faint, who by themselves is worth the prices of admission. This band of No Wave / Blank Wave / electronic-driven dance-punk rockers owned the early 2000s indie landscape next to labelmates Bright Eyes, and were one of the driving bands that briefly made Omaha indie-famous during Saddle Creek Records’ glory years. Do not miss.

<a href="https://thefaint.bandcamp.com/album/danse-macabre-deluxe-edition-remastered">Danse Macabre (Deluxe Edition) [Remastered] by The Faint</a>

Then comes the festival’s headliners…

Manchester Orchestra have been around forever and falls into the same dreary category as The National to some extent, though they’re not nearly as popular. They have a new EP out on Loma Vista Records.

<a href="https://manchesterorchestramusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-valley-of-vision">The Valley Of Vision by manchester orchestra</a>

Lots of people are excited about emo band Jimmy Eat World. Either you were a big Jimmy Eat World fan or, like me, you missed the boat with these guys. That said, there will be a ton of people on hand just for this set. Their latest release, the single “Place Your Debts,” was written by Desaparecidos’ Denver Dalley and The Faint’s Clark Baechle. Will Clark make a cameo appearance during the set?

Finally, it’s headliner Modest Mouse. They played Maha a few years back and have a huge fan base that counted me among them… back when they released their debut album, The Lonesome Crowded West. Unfortunately, they kind of moved on from that sound, and are more known for their single “Float On.”

<a href="https://modestmouse.bandcamp.com/album/the-lonesome-crowded-west">The Lonesome Crowded West by Modest Mouse</a>

Here’s the Saturday schedule:

Criteria – 1 p.m.

Horsegirl – 2 p.m.

Cat Power – 3:30 p.m

The Faint – 5 p.m.

Manchester Orchstra – 6:30 p.m.

Jimmy Eat World – 8 p.m.

Modest Mouse – 9:30 p.m.

I’m on the fence about going on Saturday afternoon, which should be pretty awesome, though I have some trepidation about the whole campsite situation, having never been to Falconwood and having no idea how to get there. I’ve talked to a couple folks who have attended, and they say it’s easy-peasy.

Single-day festival tickets are $105 ($89+$16 in fees); two-day passes are $190 ($169+$21 in fees); single-day VIP tickets are $273 ($249+$24 in fees). This year all tickets include parking. More info at Outlandiafestival.com.

* * *

