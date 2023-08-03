Petfest releases Aug. 19 festival schedule; Liam Bauman, Ben Eisenberger tonight…

Liam Bauman plays tonight at Pageturners Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The annual Petfest festival is two weeks from this Saturday, Aug. 19, at Petshop Gallery in Benson, 2729 No. 62nd Street (in the back). It again features the year’s best line-up of local bands all in one day-long event.

Yesterday, organizers dropped the show schedule, which bounces between an outside stage and an inside stage located in their back garage area, which opens to the same outdoor area. It’s sort of like a mini amphitheater!

Here’s the schedule:

Outside Stage:

2:00-2:20 Ojai

2:50-3:10 Dereck Higgins

3:40-4:00 Mike Schlesinger

4:30-4:50 Living Conditions

5:25-5:50 Little Brazil

6:50-7:15 Head Of Femur

7:50-8:15 FACE

8:50-9:20 Universe Contest

10:00-10:30- CHEW

Inside Stage:

2:25-2:45 Pagan Athletes

3:15- 3:35 XID

4:05-4:25 Specter Poetics

4:55-5:20 Thirst Things First

5:55-6:20 Cat Piss

6:30-6:45 NOWHERE

7:20-7:45 Machete Archive

8:20-8:45 Child of Night

9:25-9:55 Jeff In Leather

10:35-11:00 BIB

11:00-Midnight DJ SCHERRITAIVO

There also will be drag performances throughout the day between sets. Advance tickets are $30 and are available online here, or pay $40 day of show.

The Outlandia Festival at Falconwood Park is Aug. 11 and 12, and unless it’s hidden somewhere on their website, they’ve yet to announce their show schedule/set times. No doubt it’ll drop any day now, though we already know Lord Huron will headline Friday night and Modest Mouse headlines Saturday night.

I stand corrected. Looks like Outlandia posted the schedule on their Instagram earlier this week. Here it is:

. 0 0 0 .

Tonight at Pageturners Lounge Nashville singer/songwriter Liam Bauman performs with our very own Ben Eisenberger. He counts Eliott Smith and Phoebe Bridgers among his influences (he reminds me of Phoebe sideman Christian Lee Hutson). Really good stuff. Ben Eisenberger is no slouch, either. Not sure who goes on first, but the show starts at 8 p.m. and although it’s free they’re suggesting a $10 donation (Come on, give it up!).

<a href="https://liambauman.bandcamp.com/album/anyways-ive-been-hiding">Anyways / I've Been Hiding by Liam Bauman</a>

* * *

