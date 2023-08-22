Astro project hits snags; shows moved to other venues…

The Astro Theater/Amphitheater project as of July 17, 2023.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Looks like The Astro project has hit some snags. The new indoor/amphitheater venue, located in La Vista, was slated to have its grand opening August 30 with ’80s rocker Rick Springfield and friends. That show along with a handful of others, has been moved to alternative venues “due to unexpected delays.”

From a press release issued by The Astro this morning:

“We’re all eager for The Astro to open as Nebraska’s ultimate indoor and outdoor live music destination. Big projects like this take time. Above all, we’re committed to making this a spectacular venue while taking care of our guests and musical acts,” said Marc Leibowitz, Co-Owner of 1% Productions, which manages bookings for The Astro in partnership with Mammoth, Inc.

“Some of the concerts have moved from indoors to the outdoor Astro Amphitheater. The venue will be open in time for our mid and late-September lineup of concerts. We are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding. The community’s support means a lot to us as we navigate this unexpected delay,” said Josh Hunt, Co-Owner of Mammoth, Inc.

The shows moved to other venues so far:

– I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield , The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on August 30 moved to Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St, Ralston.

, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on August 30 moved to Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St, Ralston. – Here Come the Mummies on September 7, moved to The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

on September 7, moved to The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha. – Beth Hart on September 16 moved to The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

on September 16 moved to The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha. – Ancient Aliens on September 20 moved to The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

on September 20 moved to The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha. – Casey Donahew on September 22 moved from the Astro indoor facility to The Astro Amphitheater, 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista.

on September 22 moved from the Astro indoor facility to The Astro Amphitheater, 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista. – The Gaslight Anthem on September 30 moved from The Astro’s indoor facility to The Astro Amphitheater, 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista.

Missing from this list are Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 23; Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sept. 24, and 311, Sept. 29, all of which fall into this same time span as shows listed above. One assumes they’re still happening at the Astro Amphitheater as originally scheduled.

More info for ticket holders is available at The Astro website.

Does all this sound familiar? A similar thing happened with The Admiral project, which had to move a number of shows due to construction delays.

And if you haven’t already, read an interview with The Astro’s Josh Hunt from the July issue of The Reader, which includes details about the new venue and its booking strategy.

* * *

