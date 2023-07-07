BFF tonight; BSS, Leafblower, Her Flyaway Manner, Cinemartyr Saturday…

Leafblower at O’Leaver’s, July 30, 2017. They’re playing at Scriptown Saturday afternoon.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

No touring indie artists this weekend. Let the draught continue.

If you’re in Benson tonight, take in the art at Benson First Friday #BFF. You know the drill, art in venues up and down Maple Street (including at the Ming Toy Gallery, 6606 Maple St., which is open until 8 p.m.). Full list of events and map of the stars is here. Musicwise, The Sydney is hosting Benson Soul Society tonight starting at 10 and it’s free…

Not to be outdone, the Blackstone District is hosting its Second Saturday event this Saturday with music all day in venues throughout the district. You can see the full line-up here, but the highlight is Scriptown’s Summer Smash with Omaha punk band Leafblower and Lincoln’s Her Flyaway Manner. Music starts at 3 p.m. and is free. I went to this Scriptown show in the past and it was a blast (though it looks like they’re foregoing the goats this time).

<a href="https://leafblowermusic.bandcamp.com/album/yes-men-b-w-still-lazy-after-all-these-beers">Yes Men b/w Still Lazy After All These Beers by Leafblower</a>

<a href="https://herflyawaymanner.bandcamp.com/album/her-flyaway-manner">Her Flyaway Manner by Her Flyaway Manner</a>

Saturday night, Brooklyn-by-way-of-Limerick, Ireland, band Cinemartyr is playing at The Sydney in Benson. Among their (stated) influences are The Mars Volta, Nine Inch Nails, Fugazi and Swans. Could get weird. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://cinemartyr.bandcamp.com/album/opt-out">OPT OUT by Cinemartyr</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2023 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.