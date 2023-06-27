MarQ Manner launches Omaha Buzz music blog…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Have you been noticing a lot of posts on your social newsfeeds recently from Omaha Buzz? Here’s why…

Music impresario and Homer’s record-slinger MarQ Manner had only recently taken over The Reader’s Backbeat column and returned to writing music features for Omaha’s favorite monthly when it was announced that, after the September issue, The Reader will be no more.

Looking for a new outlet for his writing, MarQ is now posting daily at Omaha Buzz — OmahaBuzz.com. There you’ll find his music reporting, reviews (live and recordings), interviews and other cool stuff.

“I also get personally frustrated at a lack of a simple place to look to see a majority of the choices happening around town on any given day,” MarQ said about why he launched Omaha Buzz, “so I am trying to put together just a list of shows every week.”

Omaha Buzz has accounts on Facebook, and now TikTok and Instagram, thanks to MarQ. “Using Buzz in the name is super cliche, but it’s a throwback (along with the logo) to my first foray into writing on SLAM Omaha,” MarQ said.

Though the site boasts Tumblr banner, Omaha Buzz actually is a WordPress joint. And it’s also a sponsored gig, sort of. The site is brought to you by Solstice and the Veil, whose slogan is “Shop local for all your Magical and Metaphysical Needs…” MarQ said his friend who owns the story covered the site’s initial costs. “(it’s) not really ongoing sponsored… I would like yo make a small amount of money to offset the time involved”

So for all of you who have heartburn because Lazy-i only covers indie music and not other genres, here’s a new go-to website for a broader look at pop music. It joins a list of other local music blogs that includes Kevin Coffey’s Pops and Hisses, and Ed Perini’s Facebook-hosted That Omaha Music Guy blog.

You know what Omaha really needs is a printed arts and entertainment weekly that brings together all these writers (he said contemplatively)…

* * *

