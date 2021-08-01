Stathi, Sean Paul; Pagan Athletes tonight; Jeremy Mercy Saturday; Mondo Cozmo Sunday…

Singer/songwriter Stathi plays tonight at Pageturners.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a real hodgepodge of local shows this weekend, with no big touring indie in the bunch (Hey, look at all these venues! Hey, where are all the bands?).

Tonight Stathi (Patseas) is back at Pageturners Lounge. Joining him is Sean Paul (Eric in Outerspace, The Sunks). This free show starts at 8 p.m.

There’s also a show tonight in an undisclosed location: Pagan Athletes is playing with Ivory Daze and FAHR at Rancho Rodeo. This sounds like a house show. No idea where, but you can DM them for the address.

Saturday night Jeremy Mercy and the Rapture Orphans opens for Daniel & the Deliverance and The Bedrock at Brokedown Palace, 88th and Maple St. Brokedown Palace (f.k.a. the Barley Street Tavern). 8 p.m. $10.

Sunday, Philly’s Mondo Cozmo, a.k.a. Josh Ostrander, is playing at Reverb. His latest, This is for the Barbarians (2022, Last Gang Records) is more alt rock than “folk rock” as listed on his Wiki. He’s been on Universal and Geffen in points in his career. Our own Ben Eisenberger opens at 8 p.m. $20.

And that’s it. If I missed your show put it in the comments section.

I now leave you with this new song from Pronoun called, “Roe vs gofvckurself” which pretty much sums up SCOTUS. Have a great weekend.

* * *

