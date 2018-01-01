Dross (and Slowdown’s new sound system), The Natural States, Todd Snider tonight; Lissie Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Two reasons to go to Slowdown Jr. tonight.

The first is to hear The Slowdown’s new sound system. When the bar first opened 11 years ago it boasted the best sound system in the area and quickly earned national huzzahs as one of the finest music venues in the country. Now I’m told by OEA Award winning sound engineer Dan Brennan that both Slowdown’s big room and front room have brand new audio systems.

Which brings us to the second reason to head down to Slowdown tonight. Opening band Dross features members of Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship and Mint Wad Willy, and will be the perfect break-in band for the new audio experience. Also on the bill are Jump the Tiger and Two Shakes. Dross kicks it off at 9 p.m. $8.

What else is happening this weekend?

Well, over at The Sydney in Benson tonight local indie band The Natural States opens for Unmanned and Living Conditions. 10 p.m., $5.

<a href="http://thenaturalstates.bandcamp.com/album/friends-dont-talk">Friends Don’t Talk by The Natural States</a>

Meanwhile, over at Scottish Rite Hall tonight singer/songwriter Todd Snider performs. Seems like Snider’s been coming through Omaha for decades. Kevin Gordon opens at 8 p.m. $40.

Saturday night is wide open, people. I suggest heading over to The Sydney for the return of the Benson Soul Society. It’s free and starts at 10 p.m.

Sunday night singer/songwriter Lissie headlines at The Waiting Room with Roscoe and Etta. $18 Adv/$20 DOS.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2019 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.