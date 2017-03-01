Leafblower, Conny Franko, Sucettes, R.A.F, Ojai, The Sunks tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday means a few shows are happening tonight because no one has to get up tomorrow morning. Well, almost no one.

Tonight O’Leaver’s invades Slowdown Jr. for a show headlined by the mighty Leafblower. Consisting of members of Danny Maxwell’s New Lungs, with Craig Fort, Tab Tworek and DMax himself. Stage antics include Tim the Leafblower guy and his leaf-blowing fog machine. Local hip-hop royalty Conny Franko opens along with BareBear. $5, 9 p.m.

* * *

Also tonight Sucettes return to Brothers Lounge for a pre-holiday extravaganza. Joining them are Omaha hardcore punk legends R.A.F. and The Wolfman. $5, 9 p.m.

* * *

Meanwhile, back at fabulous O’Leaver’s, Ojai headlines with The Sunks and Tutti Frutti. $5, 10 p.m

* * *

