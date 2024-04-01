Update; New Horsegirl, Perfume Genius, Darkside (Matador Records); up-and-coming shows…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Lots of crickets from ol’ Lazy-i lately. Very little to no news regarding the 45 or so bands listed in the 2024 Year in Review. What we know:

– Simon Joyner is currently on tour in Europe.

– Matt Whipkey has a gig Friday night at B.Bar. He’s also working on a new album with The Movies.

– Dereck Higgins has two new album projects in the works.

– Carver Jones released a new single, “Maybe Tomorrow.” You can watch the video here. He’s playing a residency of sorts at Bar 39 in the Blackstone.

It’s my intention to keep up with these bands as much as I can, plus whatever new local indie acts emerge. Few are active on social media (especially on Facebook).

Sound engineer/producer Ian Aeillo just wrapped up mixing a 2014 recording by Lincoln band Masses – a grinding all-instrumental throb-rock band from back in the day. Members included Eric Nyffeler, Mike Vandenberg, Shane Brandt and Jon Augustine. This dust-off project, called Asses, is tooth rattling:

<a href="https://masses.bandcamp.com/album/asses">Asses by Masses</a>

Matador Records has always been a favorite label, reaching all the way back to the ‘90s. They’re off to a strong start in 2025.

New York-via-Chicago band Horsegirl released the second single from their upcoming Matador release, Phonetics On and On, out Feb. 14. It’s a follow-up to the strangely hypnotic first single (“2468″), called “Switch Over.” Horsegirl is playing a handful of U.S. dates before heading to Europe. The closest pass to Omaha is The Metro in Chicago Feb. 22.

This morning Perfume Genius announced via Matador his new album, Glory, comes out March 28. For this one, Mike Hadreas has re-teamed with long-time producer Blake Mills and the product, as reflected in the first single, “It’s a Mirror,” feels a bit like a throwback, in a good way. Perfume Genius’ closest pass to Omaha on his next tour is The Truman in Kansas City, June 19. He’s also playing up in Minneapolis.

Darkside has been around since 2011, and though this is their third album for Matador, it’s the first recorded as a trio, with Nicolás Jaar, Dave Harrington, and new member Tlacael Esparza. Nothing comes out Feb. 28; the first single, “S.N.C.,” dropped last week. They’ll be on tour this spring, their closest pass to Omaha is Chicago on March 13.

That’s not all from Matador. The label also released a new single by Julien Baker (of boygenius) and Torres called “Sugar in the Tank. I’m unsure if it’s part of a new album by the duo but wouldn’t be surprised. They’re doing a small tour, whose closest pass to Omaha is Iowa City on April 3.

So what do we have headed to Omaha from a touring indie band perspective? Not much so far. Here’s what’s on my radar through spring:

– Bad Bad Hats, Jan. 24 at Reverb

– Pile, June 28 at The Slowdown

– Guster, Feb. 5 at The Admiral

– Real Estate, Feb. 6 at The Waiting Room

– The Get Up Kids, Feb. 21 at The Waiting Room

– Molchat Doma / Sextile, Feb. 24 at Steelhouse

– Jack White, April 5 at Steelhouse

– Lady Lamb, April 7 at Reverb

– Bob Mould Band, April 14 at The Waiting Room

– MSSV, April 21 at Reverb

– Ty Segall acoustic, April 26 at Scottish Rite Hall

– Nada Surf, April 30 at The Waiting Room

– Spellling, May 15 at The Waiting Room

– Friko, May 20 at Reverb

This list will (hopefully) fill out as we get closer to spring…

* * *

